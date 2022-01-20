Legends League Cricket 2022: How To Watch India Maharajas Vs Asia Lions Live In India?

The inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket is all set to get underway in Oman on Thursday. The tournament will be played over a span of nine days and will consist of three teams, all featuring former legends of the game. The three teams that will take part in the maiden edition of the competition are India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants. The first match of the tournament will see India Maharajas lock horns with Asia Lions.

While the India Maharajas are full of former Indian legends including the likes of Yuvraj Singh, the Pathan brothers and Harbhajan Singh, the Asia Lions consist of players from Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. World Giants, on the other hand, have players from Australia, South Africa, West Indies, England, and New Zealand.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions: Live telecast and streaming details

In India, the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be broadcast live on Sony Network. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the Legends League Cricket on the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels. The competition will also be broadcast live via the Sony LIV app, which is a Sony Network subsidiary. All the matches are scheduled to start at 8:00 pm IST and are slated to be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Full squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag (captain), Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Subramanium Badrinath, Naman Ojha, Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Nayan Mongia, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammed Kaif, Stuart Binny.

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Chaminda Vaas, Misbah ul Haq (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan, Upul Tharanga, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Yousuf, Nuwan Kulasekara, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Azhar Mahmood.

World Giants: Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Daren Sammy (captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Daniel Vettori, Corey Anderson, Morne Morkel, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor, Monty Panesar, Albie Morkel, Owais Shah.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Team news

India Maharajas captain Virender Sehwag has made himself unavailable for the initial games of the tournament due to personal reasons. Former Indian batter Mohammed Kaif will lead India Maharajas in absence of Sehwag.

Image: AP/PTI