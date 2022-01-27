Legends League Cricket 2022: How To Watch India Maharajas Vs World Giants LIVE In India?

The sixth match of the ongoing Legends League Cricket will see India Maharajas lock horns against World Giants at Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman on Thursday. While the Giants are on top of the points table with two wins in two matches, the Maharajas are lurking at the bottom, having lost one out of the two games played so far in the tournament. The Giants will enter the game on the back of a win against the Asia Lions. The Maharajas, on the other hand, will come with the baggage of two back-to-back losses against World Giants and Asia Lions, respectively.

After registering a thumping victory over Asia Lions in the opening game of the tournament, the India Maharajas team lost two consecutive games to drop down to the last place in the points table. World Giants lost its first game against Asia Lions before registering two back-to-back wins. Both sides will need a win in tonight's clash in order to make it to the final of the competition. If India Maharajas win the game, the side will qualify for the final along with World Giants based on its superior net run rate. However, if the Giants win tonight, the side will make it to the final along with Asia Lions, who also have two wins in two games.

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Live telecast & streaming details

In India, cricket fans can watch the live telecast of Legends League Cricket on Sony Sports Network. The match between India Maharajas and World Giants will be televised live on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels. The live-streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV app. The live broadcast of the game is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

India Maharajas vs World Giants: Full squads

India Maharajas' squad: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Mohammed Kaif (Captain), Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Subramanium Badrinath, Naman Ojha (wicket-keeper), Munaf Patel, Manpreet Gony, Nayan Mongia, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Stuart Binny.

World Giants' squad: Kevin Pietersen, Jonty Rhodes, Brett Lee, Daren Sammy (Captain), Herschelle Gibbs, Imran Tahir, Daniel Vettori, Corey Anderson, Morne Morkel, Brad Haddin (wicket-keeper), Kevin O’Brien, Brendan Taylor, Monty Panesar, Albie Morkel, Owais Shah.

