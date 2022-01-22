Legends League Cricket 2022: How To Watch World Giants Vs India Maharajas LIVE In India?

India Maharajas are up against World Giants in Match no. 3 of the ongoing Legends League Cricket 2022 on Saturday evening at the Al Amerat Stadium in Oman.

The Mohammad Kaif-led India Maharajas opened the tournament on Thursday, after winning by six wickets against the Asia Lions. Whereas, World Giants led by Darren Sammy suffered a loss by six wickets in their opening match against the Lions on Friday.

World Giants vs India Maharajas: Team News

In the tournament opener, the Maharajas bowling line-up restricted the Lions on 175/7 in 20 overs. Manpreet Gony finished as the highest wicket-taker, dismissing three batters, while Irfan Pathan chipped in with two wickets, and Stuart Binny, Munaf Patel contributed with one wicket each. In the second innings, the Maharajas cruised to the target riding high on Yusuf Pathan’s knock of 80 runs off 40 balls. Kaif remained unbeaten on 42 runs off 37 balls, while Irfan yet again contributed with an unbeaten knock of 21 runs off 10 balls. Kaif, the Pathan brothers, and Gony will be the key players for India Maharajas in Saturday’s match.

Meanwhile, in Match no. 2, the Giants put up a mammoth score of 205 runs in the first innings but ended up on the losing side against the Lions. Kevin O’Brien scored 95 runs off 46 balls on Wednesday and will be expected to score runs yet again today (January 22). Morne Morkel contributed with two wickets against the Lions and will be the key to Giants’ bowling line-up against the Maharajas.

World Giants vs India Maharajas: Live Streaming Details

The Legends League Cricket is being played at the Oman Cricket Ground and cricket fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of Saturday’s match on Sony Network. The match will be also streamed live on the website and mobile application of Sony LIV. The match is scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

After an astounding chase in their first game, India Maharajas take on World Giants next 🤜🤛



Watch this #LLCT20 match LIVE on #SonyLIV 👉 https://t.co/5xcVRxF0PR 📺📲#BossLogonKaGame #LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/lw3JEKfzY8 — SonyLIV (@SonyLIV) January 22, 2022

World Giants vs India Maharajas: Predicted line-ups

World Giants Probable Playing XI: Kevin Pietersen, Brad Haddin (wk), Owais Shah, Corey Anderson, Albie Morkel, Kevin O Brien, Daren Sammy (c), Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom.

India Maharajas Probable Playing XI: Naman Ojha (wk), S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Pragyan Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel.

(Image: @llct20/Instagram/Twitter)