Legends League Cricket 2022: Schedule, Full Squads, Venue, Streaming Details And More

Cricket fans around the globe are in for a treat in the next ten days as many prominent former cricketers are all set to play in the Legends League Cricket 2022. The Inaugural edition of the tournament will begin on January 20 and will see three teams locking horns against one another. The India Maharajas team comprises the cricketing legends from the country, while the Asia Lions have legends from the Indian sub-continent. At the same time, the World Giants side has legends from nations other than the Asian countries.

The nine-day tournament, scheduled to start from Thursday will feature legendary cricketers like Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh among the others. One major absence from the tournament will be Sachin Tendulkar, who last took part in the Road Safety World T20 series. All matches of the tournament will be played at the Oman Cricket Stadium and certainly will be a delight for the fans.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Full Squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Team: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

Rest of the World: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Full Schedule

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST on January 20, 2022

Wolrd Giants vs Asia Lions, 8 PM IST on January 21, 2022

World Giants vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST on January 22, 2022

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas, 8 PM IST on January 24, 2022

India Maharajas vs World Giants, 8 PM IST on January 26, 2022

Asia Lions vs World Giants, 8 PM IST on January 27, 2022

Final, 8 PM IST on January 29, 2022

Legends League Cricket 2022: Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the Legends Cricket League 2022 by tuning into the Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the Sony LIV mobile application and website. All matches will begin at 8:00 PM IST from the Oman Cricket Ground.