Legends League Cricket: Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, Live Telecast, Live Stream Details

Legends League Cricket (LLC) recently announced the schedule and venues for the upcoming season 2 of the high-octane tournament, which begins next month in India. Several cricket legends around the globe will take part in the exciting event, which will be played across five venues. While the Season 1 of the LLC featured three teams, the upcoming edition will be played between four teams.

The tournament will begin on September 16 at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata, with a special match between India Maharajas and World Giants to commemorate India's 75 years of Independence. Legendary India captain Sourav Ganguly has been named as the skipper of the India Maharajas squad, while former England skipper Eoin Morgan will lead the World Giants. Looking at the success of the inaugural edition of the tournament, season 2 of LLC is also expected to be a hit among cricket lovers in India.

LLC Season 2 will be played across 22 days, which will feature a total of 15 matches. The fact that season 2 will be played in India, certainly adds more excitement among the fans to witness their favourite former international stars in action. The tournament will be played across six venues in India. Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Cuttack, and Jodhpur will host the group stage of the tournament, while the venue for the final is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, the final of Legends League Cricket Season 2 will be played on October 8.

Legends League Cricket Season 2: Full Schedule

Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata: 16th to 18th September 2022

BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow: 21st to 22nd September 2022

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi: 24th to 26th September 2022

Barabati Stadium, Cuttack: 27th to 30th September 2022

Barkatullah Khan Stadium, Jodhpur: 1st and 3rd October 2022

How to watch the live telecast of Legends League Cricket Season 2 in India?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the live telecast of Legends League Cricket Season 2 by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of Legends League Cricket Season 2 in India?

The live streaming of the Legends League Cricket Season 2 will be available on SonyLIV.

Legends League Cricket, India Maharajas vs World Giants: Full Squads

India Maharajas Squad: Sourav Ganguly (c), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma, Reetinder Singh Sodhi

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Daniel Vettori, Jacques Kallis, Shane Watson, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O’Brien, Denesh Ramdin (wk)