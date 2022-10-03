Legends League Cricket: Mitchell Johnson Shoves Yusuf Pathan In Mid-pitch Argument, WATCH

The competition in the second edition of Legends League Cricket is getting intense and the players are doing their best to help their team attain victory. However, on Sunday, the match between India Capitals and Bhilwara Kings got a little uglier following an onfield altercation between two players. The players in the middle of the mid-pitch altercation were Bhilwara Kings Yusuf Pathan and India capitals pacer Mitchell Johnson.

Legends Cricket league: Yusuf Pathan gets into a scuffle with Mitchell

The controversial moment in the match occurred during the 19th over of the first innings. Mitchell Johnson had dismissed Yusuf Pathan off the last ball of the over but not before Yusuf had smashed Johnson for 6, 4 and 6 of the first three balls. However, Johnson had the last laugh by taking Yusuf Pathan's wicket but things got ugly afterwards.

Some heated moments between Johnson and Pathan during @llct20 knock-outs. pic.twitter.com/xQR3PtsWuY — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2022

Johnson uttered a few words to Yusuf, who did not like whatever the former Australia pacer had to say. The elder Pathan walked up to the Australian pacer to give him a reply. The war of words reached to a stage where Johnson shoved Yusuf as he tried to get closer to him. The former India all-rounder did not back down and constantly had verbal shots thrown at Johnson before the two were separated by the on-field umpire.

Legends League cricket: India Capitals beat Bhilwara Kings

Batting first Bhilwara Kings scored 226/5 courtesy of fine innings from Yusuf Pathan (48 off 28) and Rajesh Bishnoi (36 not out off 11 balls). Both batsmen helped Kings add 56 runs in the last three overs to post a challenging total. After Kings won the toss and chose to bat first Shane Watson smashed a 65-run knockoff 39 balls, while William Porterfield scored 37-ball 59.

Table-toppers India Capitals responded well while chasing the Kings' total. Ross Taylor played an explosive knock to keep the team in the match. The former New Zealand cricketer smashed the quickest fifty of the season in just 20 balls before Sudeep Tyagi dismissed him on 84. With the team still needing 59 runs from 29 balls, Ashley Nurse along with Liam Plunkett as the duo kept the required run rate under control. With eight runs needed off five deliveries, Nurse took his team past the finish line with back-to-back huge sixes and in the process completed his half-century in style.