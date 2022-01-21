Legends League Cricket: Netizens Say 'somethings Never Change' As Kamran Akmal Drops Lolly

In a remarkable development concerning cricket enthusiasts, the Legends League Cricket (LLC 2022) began on Thursday as the Asia Lions took on the India Maharajas. It was a fun-filled but very intense game as the Lions set a massive target of 175 runs. However, the Maharajas managed to chase it down thanks to some superb batting from Yusuf Pathan. The match saw it all as the old guard of cricket came back onto the field to play. A moment that had social media in splits was when the Lions' wicketkeeper, former Pakistan cricket player Kamran Akmal dropped a relatively easy catch.

Something never change🤣🤣🤣



Yusuf Pathan smacking bowlers with brute force🔥

Irfan pathan bowling economical overs

Shoaib Akhtar still bowling with long run up (That's commendable given his fitness & Knee surgery👏👏



& GOAT wicket keeping by Kamran Akmal#LegendsLeagueCricket pic.twitter.com/wJdnZcpScC — Shoronjeet Banerjee (@shoronjeet02) January 20, 2022

Kamran Akmal should retire from this too before Shoaib throws him somewhere in Arabian Sea 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Syed Ali Ashraf (@Purana_Lucknow) January 20, 2022

and he was asking why he wasn't in platinum category in PSL🤣🤣 — Javed Abbasi (@_PAK_ZindABad_) January 20, 2022

Kamran Akmal vapas aagya 😂 — Roshan Kandela (@RoshanKandela) January 21, 2022

Kamran akmal still dropping catches😍 — UቿҜᗩ尺ꌚዘ (@UtkarshRatedR23) January 21, 2022

The Legends League Cricket is a professional cricket league meant for retired players. It features three star-packed teams which will lock horns with each other. Naturally with retired players coming back to the game, they love so much would be difficult given that a lot of them have not been playing the sport for a while. But the LLC is making sure they promote competitive cricket by monitoring the fitness level of the players. Andrew Leipus the LLC's director of sports science is in charge of keeping an eye on the fitness levels of the players.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions LLC 2022: Match Recap

The Lions got off to an awful start as they lost Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan in the first over itself for just five runs in three balls. Akmal and Upul Tharanga managed to stabiles their innings but the Pakistan cricket player departed having scored 25 in 17. Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Yousuf both got out having not scored too many runs but the Lions' skipper Misbah-ul-Haq did well to score 44 runs in 30 balls and see a target of 176. Manpreet Gony took three wickets but conceded a lot of runs and Irfan Pathan was sensational as he took two wickets and conceded only 22 runs.

The Maharajas got off to a decent start as they lost their first wicket at the end of the third over when Stuart Binny departed scoring 10 runs in seven balls. They lost Naman Ojha and S Badrinath in quick succession but Mohammad Kaif and Yusuf Pathan did superbly well to stabilise the Maharajas' innings and put them in a winning position. Yusuf scored 80 runs in 40 balls and smashed five sixes and nine fours before getting out. Kaif played a great supporting role to both the Pathan brother as Irfan came in and smashed 21 runs in 10 balls to give them the win. They ended up winning by six wickets and five balls to spare.

Image: Twitter