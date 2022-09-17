Legends League Cricket: Pankaj Singh Bowls Triple Wicket Maiden Versus World Giants; WATCH

The Indian Maharajas on Friday produced a clinical performance to beat World Giants by seven wickets in a special match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Yusuf Pathan and Tanmay Srivastava both smashed unbeaten half-centuries, while India Maharajas pacer Pankaj Singh picked up a fifer in leading the team to victory. The match dedicated to the 75th year celebration of Indian Independence was played ahead of Legends League Cricket, beginning here on Saturday, September 17.

Legends League Cricket: Pankaj Singh's brilliant last over restricts World Giants

World Giants batsmen were on their way to posting a huge total on board, only for Pankaj Singh to bowl an incredible final over. The 37-year-old pacer's last over was a rare sight in the T20 format, as he bowled a triple-wicket maiden over to restrict the Giants from posting a huge total on board. Pankaj Singh started the over with the wicket of Romesh Kaluwitharana caught by Harbhajan Singh. In the third ball of the over the pacer dismissed Tim Bresnan before claiming the wicket of Daniel Vettori in the final ball of the 20th over to restrict Giants to 170/8.

India Maharajas vs World Giants match highlights

World Giants skipper Jacques Kallis won the toss and opted to bat first on the Eden Garden's surface. Giants openers Kevin O’Brien and Hamilton Masakadza gave the team a strong start despite Irfan Pathan and Sreesanth made the ball come back to the right-handers. O’Brien and Masakadza completed the 50-run stand in 6 overs before Pankaj Singh provided the breakthrough. Singh dismissed Masakadza (18 off 15) with Tanmay Srivastava taking the catch at extra cover.

O’Brien dominated the India Maharaja bowling attack hitting Joginder Sharma for three boundaries in the 8th over. However, Sharma had the final laugh dismissing the Irish all-rounder after the drinks break. Harbhajan Singh accounted for the wicket of Jacques Kallis before Thisara Perrera tried to inject some momentum with a camo knock of 23 off 16 balls. Giants looked to be heading towards a big total only for Pankaj Singh to provide a grandstand finish in the final over.

Chasing 171 for victory India Maharaja lost Virender Sehwag early. Parthiv Patel stay was cut short by Tim Bresnan who later dismissed Mohmad Kaif in the 7th over. Tanmay Srivastav and Yusuf Pathan ensured that there was no further hiccups as both the batsmen started scoring runs at brisk pace. Yusuf Pathan in particular shamshed Giants bowlers all over the park. Irfan Pathan provided the finishing touches to take the team to victory.