Former Indian cricketers Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan excelled for the India Maharajas on Thursday, putting on a show with both the bat and the ball to help their team win the opening match of Legends League Cricket against Asia Lions. While the younger Pathan brother contributed with his all-around effort, the older brother brought back memories with his thunderous striking.

Irfan picked up two wickets in the match, and also scored an unbeaten 21 runs off just 10 balls, including 2 boundaries and 1 maximum. Yusuf, on the other hand, smashed 80 runs off 40 balls while chasing the target for India. Yusuf scored nine boundaries and five sixes before he was run out by substitute fielder Asghar Afghan.

Netizens are lauding the duo for their incredible performance in the first match of the Legends League Cricket, with some even calling for their return to the Indian national side. "What a win!!! Fanatic show by Pathan Brothers !!! Please come back to Indian Cricket!!" one individual wrote. "Still swinging. Retired too soon @IrfanPathan," another user said.

Is there a way to rope in the Pathan brothers back into the Indian squad?

They can hit some serious shots and they can bowl some good spell as well.

India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

Coming back to the match, India Maharajas won the toss and was elected to field first at Oman's Al Amerat Cricket Ground. Batting first, former Pakistan cricketer Misbah-ul-Haq-led Asia Lions scored 175 runs courtesy of a 66-run knock by ex-Sri Lanka legend Upul Tharanga. Misbah-ul-Haq finished as the second-highest run-getter for the Lions as he scored 44 off 30 balls.

Kamran Akmal also contributed with the bat as he hit a quickfire 25 runs early on in the innings. As far as India's bowling is concerned, Manpreet Gony picked three wickets, while Stuart Binny and Munaf Patel scalped one wicket each.

In reply, India Maharajas chased down the target in 19.1 overs to win the game by 6 wickets. Following early dismissals of Stuart Binny and S Badrinath, stand-in captain Mohammed Kaif forged a crucial partnership with Naman Ojha. The partnership, however, did not last long, as Ojha was removed for 20 runs by Umar Gul.

Kaif then forged a new partnership with Yusuf Pathan, bringing the Maharajas closer to the target. After Yusuf was eliminated in the 17th over, Kaif stepped up his batting and, with Irfan, completed the chase for his side. Yusuf was adjudged the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Image: PTI