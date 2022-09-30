Legends League Cricket Points Table: Check Top Run-scorer, Most Wickets, Team Standings

The Legends League Cricket tournament is nearing its business end with two matches left to play before the semi-final encounter. On Thursday, Gautam Gambhir-led India Tigers qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament following their 7-wicket win over Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers in Match no 10. Batting first Tigers managed to post 161/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Jesse Ryder (79) and Mohammad Kaif (67) were the only two players to reach the double-digit mark while rest of the players who batted could only score runs in single digit.

Chasing 162 runs for victory, Hamilton Masakadza went after Tigers bowlers playing a fantastic knock and staying unbeaten on 68 off 39 balls to take the team to victory in the 18th over. With this seven-wicket win, the Capitals qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. We take a look at team standings, top run-scorer and also the most wicket-takers in the tournament.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table

Following the victory, the Capitals now have 7 points from 5 matches. Bhilwara Kings are placed second with five points having won two games. Gujarat Giants journey in the tournament has been a similar one but sit below the Kings due to poor net run rate. The Kings have a net run rate of -0.227 as opposed to Giants' -0.418. Both sides will be eager to move up the table in their upcoming games. Manipal Tigers are rooted to the bottom of the table with just one win

Teams Matches Win Loss Points NRR India Tigers (Q) 5 3 1 7 1.293 Bhilwara Kings 5 2 2 5 -0.227 Gujarat Giants 5 2 2 5 -0.418 Manipal Tigers 5 1 3 3 -0.607

LLC 2: Leading run-scorers

Players Teams Matches Runs Mohammad Kaif Manipal Tigers 4 196 Hamilton Masakadza India Capital 4 173 Solomon Mire India Capital 4 160 Kevin O'Brien Gujarat Giants 4 154 Ashley Nurse India Capital 4 145

LLC 2: Leading wicket-takers