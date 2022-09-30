Last Updated:

Legends League Cricket Points Table: Check Top Run-scorer, Most Wickets, Team Standings

On Thursday, Gautam Gambhir-led India Tigers qualified for the knockout stage of the Legends League Cricket following their 7-wicket win over Manipal Tigers.

The Legends League Cricket tournament is nearing its business end with two matches left to play before the semi-final encounter. On Thursday, Gautam Gambhir-led India Tigers qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament following their 7-wicket win over Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers in Match no 10. Batting first Tigers managed to post 161/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Jesse Ryder (79) and Mohammad Kaif (67) were the only two players to reach the double-digit mark while rest of the players who batted could only score runs in single digit.

Chasing 162 runs for victory, Hamilton Masakadza went after Tigers bowlers playing a fantastic knock and staying unbeaten on 68 off 39 balls to take the team to victory in the 18th over. With this seven-wicket win, the Capitals qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. We take a look at team standings, top run-scorer and also the most wicket-takers in the tournament.

Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table

Following the victory, the Capitals now have 7 points from 5 matches. Bhilwara Kings are placed second with five points having won two games. Gujarat Giants journey in the tournament has been a similar one but sit below the Kings due to poor net run rate. The Kings have a net run rate of -0.227 as opposed to Giants' -0.418. Both sides will be eager to move up the table in their upcoming games. Manipal Tigers are rooted to the bottom of the table with just one win

Teams Matches Win Loss Points NRR
India Tigers (Q) 5 3 1 7 1.293
Bhilwara Kings 5 2 2 5 -0.227
Gujarat Giants 5 2 2 5 -0.418
Manipal Tigers 5 1 3 3 -0.607

LLC 2: Leading run-scorers 

Players Teams Matches Runs
Mohammad Kaif Manipal Tigers 4 196
Hamilton Masakadza India Capital 4 173
Solomon Mire India Capital 4 160
Kevin O'Brien Gujarat Giants 4 154
Ashley Nurse India Capital 4 145

LLC 2: Leading wicket-takers

Players Teams Matches Wickets
Praveen Tambe India Capitals 4 7
Fidel Edwards Bhilwara Kings 4 7
Liam Plunkett India Capitals 4 6
Dilhara Fernando Manipal Tigers 2 5
Yusuf Pathan Bhilwara Kings 4 5
