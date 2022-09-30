Legends League Cricket Points Table: Check Top Run-scorer, Most Wickets, Team Standings

Quick links:
Image: llct20/Instagram
The Legends League Cricket tournament is nearing its business end with two matches left to play before the semi-final encounter. On Thursday, Gautam Gambhir-led India Tigers qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament following their 7-wicket win over Harbhajan Singh-led Manipal Tigers in Match no 10. Batting first Tigers managed to post 161/5 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Jesse Ryder (79) and Mohammad Kaif (67) were the only two players to reach the double-digit mark while rest of the players who batted could only score runs in single digit.
Chasing 162 runs for victory, Hamilton Masakadza went after Tigers bowlers playing a fantastic knock and staying unbeaten on 68 off 39 balls to take the team to victory in the 18th over. With this seven-wicket win, the Capitals qualified for the knockout stages of the competition. We take a look at team standings, top run-scorer and also the most wicket-takers in the tournament.
Following the victory, the Capitals now have 7 points from 5 matches. Bhilwara Kings are placed second with five points having won two games. Gujarat Giants journey in the tournament has been a similar one but sit below the Kings due to poor net run rate. The Kings have a net run rate of -0.227 as opposed to Giants' -0.418. Both sides will be eager to move up the table in their upcoming games. Manipal Tigers are rooted to the bottom of the table with just one win
|Teams
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|Points
|NRR
|India Tigers (Q)
|5
|3
|1
|7
|1.293
|Bhilwara Kings
|5
|2
|2
|5
|-0.227
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|2
|2
|5
|-0.418
|Manipal Tigers
|5
|1
|3
|3
|-0.607
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Runs
|Mohammad Kaif
|Manipal Tigers
|4
|196
|Hamilton Masakadza
|India Capital
|4
|173
|Solomon Mire
|India Capital
|4
|160
|Kevin O'Brien
|Gujarat Giants
|4
|154
|Ashley Nurse
|India Capital
|4
|145
|Players
|Teams
|Matches
|Wickets
|Praveen Tambe
|India Capitals
|4
|7
|Fidel Edwards
|Bhilwara Kings
|4
|7
|Liam Plunkett
|India Capitals
|4
|6
|Dilhara Fernando
|Manipal Tigers
|2
|5
|Yusuf Pathan
|Bhilwara Kings
|4
|5