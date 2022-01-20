Legends League Cricket: Sehwag To Miss Opening Matches; Who Will Replace Him As Captain?

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will miss the initial games of the Legends League Cricket, where he is slated to lead the 'India Maharajas' side in the inaugural edition of the tournament. As per news agency PTI, Sehwag will miss the first few matches of the Legends League Cricket due to "personal reasons". Former Indian all-rounder Mohammed Kaif, who is also part of the Indian Maharajas franchise, will lead the side in absence of Sehwag.

"Sehwag has some personal issues so could not come for the opening match. He may join later, I will lead the Indian side in the first two matches. I have captained in a lot of matches including at the domestic level. I've also been a coach, mentor and do commentary now in my involvement with the game for many years. So it will be a lot of fun. Looking forward to it," Kaif was quoted as saying by PTI.

The Legends League Cricket tournament is all set to get underway in Kuwait on Thursday. The tournament is scheduled to last for nine days with the final slated to be held on January 29. Apart from Indian Maharajas, two other teams will also take part in the tournament including 'Asia Lions' and 'World Giants'.

While ex-Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq will lead the Asian Lions, former West Indies skipper Daren Sammy is set to lead the World Giants.

The first match will be played between India Maharajas and Asia Lions on January 20. Each team will play two games against the other two sides before the top two franchises clash in the final on January 29.

Legends League Cricket 2022: Full Squads

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

World Giants: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O’Brien, and Brendan Taylor.

Image: PTI