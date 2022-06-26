Last Updated:

LEI Vs IND: Virat Kohli Hits Upper-cut Six Off Jasprit Bumrah, But Pacer Has Last Laugh

Virat Kohli looked in fine knick during the second innings of the warm-up match scoring 67 runs off 98 balls before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah.

Virat Kohli and Bumrah

Image: BCCI/ Twitter


Virat Kohli's form has been a topic of concern for Team India with the former skipper failing to reach the three-figure mark for over a year now. However, ahead of the all-important Test against England, Kohli looks to be slowly reviving his touch having registered a half-century in the second innings of the Leicestershire vs India warm-up match. Kohli scored 67 runs off 98 balls before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah, however, the manner in which he scored runs against pacers was fascinating to watch.

Leicestershire vs India: Virat Kohli's boundary against Jasprit Bumrah

One of the shots during Virat Kohli's innings in the LEI vs IND warm-up match was an uppercut to Jasprit Bumrah. During the third delivery of the 55th over, Kohli's upper-cut to Bumrah flew over the off-side boundary for a six. The impressive shot prompted Leicestershire's official social media handle to laud the Indian batter and also post the video of the shot. However, Bumrah eventually dismissed Kohli, who was caught by Sakande in his delivery.

Leicestershire vs India warm-up match highlights

India were comfortably placed at 80-1 in their second innings, with a lead of 82 runs before the resumption of Day 3. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma did not open in the second innings and instead, KS Bharat replaced him in the slot. The wicketkeeper-batsman gave them a good start at the top despite missing out on a half-century.  Shubman Gill once again got the start but was unable to convert it into a big score. Pujara managed to get runs  (22 runs) in the second innings after getting out for a duck in the first innings. Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja hit half-centuries in their second innings.

While Kohli was dismissed for 67 by Bumrah, Jadeja remained unbeaten on 56 runs as Team India managed to reach 364 for nine at stumps on Day 3 stretching their lead to 366 runs. Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets for Leicestershire. Kamlesh Nagarkoti picked up two wickets. Earlier India declared their first innings on 246/8. The Indian bowling lineup responded by bowling out Leicestershire for 244 in their first innings. Mohamad Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets apiece in the first innings 

