'Let The Nation Know': Mayank Agarwal Resolves One Of Greatest Mysteries Of Indian Cricket

Indian cricket team wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant cemented his place in the team with his performance with the bat in all three formats of international cricket. However, the young wicket-keeper batsman was involved in a horrific car accident at the end of 2022. Pant is currently undergoing his rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru and there is no solid information available on when the Delhi-based cricketer will return to the cricket field.

3 things you need to know

Rishabh Pant played his last International match for Team India in December 2022

Rishabh Pant was one of the probable players to feature in the 2023 ODI World Cup squad

Rishabh Pant was India's highest run scorer in the Test format in 2022

Mayank Agarwal's answers million dollar query of the Indians

Indian cricket team batsman Mayank Agarwal, who left his impact in the Test format from 2018 to 2020, has solved one of the long-standing mysteries. A photo of Mayank along with Team India cricketers like Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya from the 2019 ODI World Cup has been surfacing the internet for a long time. However, the fans have been curious to know whose hand is on Rishabh Pant's shoulder in the photo.

Now, Indian batter Mayank Agarwal has answered the question on his official 'X' handle and said that it was him who had kept his hand on Rishabh Pant's shoulder. Mayank Agarwal wrote in his tweet:

"After years of extensive research, debates, and countless conspiracy theories, let the nation finally know: it is MY hand on Rishabh Pant shoulder Ps: any and all other claims are misleading and not true."

Mayank Agarwal's downfall in international cricket

Mayank Agarwal made his Test debut against Australia on the 2018 Boxing Day Test and impressed with his batting performance. Mayank became a regular member of the Indian Test side and scored a double hundreds against Bangladesh and South Africa in the year 2019. However, Agarwal went through a rough patch in international cricket and was not able to score runs with the bat. Soon, the Karnataka batter disappeared from the Indian squad and now is performing in domestic cricket to find a place back in the team.