'Let Us Also Keep A Secret': Rohit On Who Would Open With Him In India Vs Pakistan Clash

Ahead of the blockbuster India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 clash on Sunday, Rohit Sharma gave some insight on the team line-up and the mood in the camp. Other than answering how the Men in Blue would cope with the challenge posed by Pakistan, the hitman also had a hilarious reply when asked about who would open alongside him.

Rohit Sharma's reply to question about who will open India's innings

While speaking at his pre-match press conference, Rohit Sharma was asked a question on who would open the Indian innings alongside him in the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday. He quipped, "Let us also keep a secret." While fans will have to wait until Sunday to know who would open the batting, it is assumed that vice-captain KL Rahul would join the hitman in the middle to kickstart the Indian innings.

When asked about the rest of the playing 11 and former captain Virat Kohli in particular, Rohit replied, "The head coach will decide who will bat at what position. As far as Virat is concerned, I liked him at the nets. He hasn’t made any extraordinary changes. He is coming back after a month-long break and looked fresh. We haven’t decided on the Playing XI. Tomorrow’s match will be played on the same pitch as today’s (SL vs AFG). We want to see how the match goes and depending on that, we will decide our XI."

When asked about the pitch, Rohit replied, "We have only seen the pitch yesterday. There was a bit of grass. I don’t know how it is going to be. Every team has quality. So, we don’t know yet if it will be a spin-dominated tournament. Pakistan do not have Shaheen and we do not have Bumrah. But the rest of the guys will take their chances."

With India set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday in what promises to be a high-intensity and fierce clash, Rohit was also asked about how he keeps calm ahead of such matches. "There is no formula," replied the 35-year-old. "Every player has their own process. They back their process as it has helped them succeed. I do too. We play so many matches in a year. It is up to us how we deal with it," he added.