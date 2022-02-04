'Let’s Get It Sorted': Michael Vaughan Makes Women's IPL Demand To BCCI Head Ganguly

The IPL 2022 is just around the corner with all the 10 franchises looking to make their squad strong by including some big players from the auction pool. While the men's tournament has gone from strength to strength following the inclusion of Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises, the Women's IPL tournament is yet to see the daylight. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has sent out a tweet to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly asking to start women's IPL.

Michael Vaughan backs Women's IPL, tweets to Sourav Ganguly

Australia and England already have franchise tournaments for women cricketers in form of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) and the Women's Hundred, which has attracted a lot of interest from cricket fans. India women's team players have also gathered experience playing in the leagues, however, they are yet to get the taste of T20 franchise cricket in India.

In 2021, as many as eight India women's players took part in the Big Bash League in Australia. Michael Vaughan in his tweet to Sourav Ganguly wrote, "A Womens #IPL should be top priority now @SGanguly99 !! Let’s get it sorted .."

A Womens #IPL should be top priority now @SGanguly99 !! Let’s get it sorted .. 👍👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 3, 2022

Will BCCI conduct Women's IPL in future?

A couple of Indian players including T20 skipper of India women's cricket team Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Smriti Mandhana have batted for Women's IPL to be conducted, having played in overseas leagues. The call may be heard anytime soon, with BCCI looking to conduct Women's IPL in future.

Last year, a report emerged that in the Open magazine, that if the BCCI's schemes go according to the plan, there will be a women's edition of the IPL, featuring some of the biggest names in world cricket. According to the report, if the BCCI does decide to start a women's IPL, it will be a competition of 4-5 teams with a total investment of Rs. 1,000 crore in each franchise.

Despite not conducting Women's IPL, the BCCI ensured that they had the Women's T20 Challenge right during the IPL. The tournament has not been held since 2020 and was last conducted in the UAE during the playoff stage of the IPL 2020. The three-team competition was launched in 2018.