'Let's Make It Four Titles': Shane Watson's Message To MS Dhoni Ahead Of CSK Vs DC Clash

As Chennai and Delhi gear up to lock horns on Saturday, former Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson has sent a special message to MS Dhoni and Co. ahead of their opening match at the Wankhede stadium. Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson, who played for the Chennai Super Kings last season before announcing his retirement, wished the team ahead of their first game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and also said that this year increase the title count to 4.

Shane Watson shared a series of pictures with his former CSK teammates including skipper MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, and Dwayne Bravo. "Best of luck Chennai for your first match of the season. Let's make it 4 titles," wrote Watson. CSK have won the IPL trophy in 2010, 2011, and 2018. The former Australia all-rounder anchored and scripted CSK's title win in 2018.

Watson had already ended his international career in March 2016 and had only been playing in overseas T20 leagues but after CSK's exit from the 13th edition of the IPL, he called off a 20-year-long illustrious career during which he was one of the world's premier white-ball all-rounders. In his IPL stint, Watson lifted two titles. While the first one came in 2008 with Rajasthan Royals, the second came in 2018 with CSK. . He also won two Player of the Tournament awards in 2008 and 2013.

The 39-year-old played 145 games for three teams in the competition, scoring 3,874 runs at a strike rate of 137.91. He hit four centuries and also claimed a hat-trick amongst his 92 IPL wickets.

CSK vs DC Head to Head Record

Coming back to CSK vs DC, it is no surprise that the CSK vs DC head-to-head record currently stands at 15-8 in favour of Chennai. However, with DC's renaissance in 2019 and their two straight wins over MSD's side in the last season, it would be wise to not put much stock in the numbers when it comes to this fixture.

The first game between the two teams came at the 2008 IPL when the Delhi Capitals were still the Delhi Daredevils. Each team won a game apiece. There have been five seasons in the tournament where one team has won all encounters against the other — CSK in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2019 (including a playoff match) and DC in 2020 (one by 44 runs and the other by 5 wickets). This will be the first meeting between the teams at the Wankhede in Mumbai.

