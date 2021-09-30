'Let's Win It': Suryakumar Yadav Elated About Teaming With Rohit Sharma For T20 World Cup

As IPL 2021 Phase 2 is underway in full swing, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav expressed his excitement for the upcoming T20 World Cup. On Wednesday, Team India's vice-captain & Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma posted a nostalgic picture of winning the 2007 T20 World Cup on Instagram. Sharing the iconic photo, Rohit Sharma wrote that history will repeat itself, suggesting that India will win the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Suryakumar Yadav who has been named in India's T20 World Cup squad commented on Rohit Sharma's post and wrote that he cannot wait to smash the ball alongside Team India's Vice-Captain. Suryakumar repeated Rohit Sharma's words and wrote, 'make

history again'.

Rohit Sharma posts Team India's 2007 T20 WC winning throwback picture

"Sep 24th, 2007, Johannesburg. The day when a billion dreams came true. Who would have thought back then that a relatively inexperienced, young team like ours would end up creating history!! It's been 14 years since, we've come a long way, we've created many more histories, we've had our setbacks, we struggled, but it didn't break our spirits. Because we never give up. We give it all!!!" wrote Rohit Sharma in the caption.

Suryakumar Yadav is looking short of confidence, claims Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian pace bowler Ajit Agarkar has expressed concerns over the recent form of Mumbai Indians’ duo Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. Yadav and Ishan have been named in India’s 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup, but Agarkar believes Ishan Kishan and Yadav's performances must be a source of worry for the Men in Blue.

In the ongoing IPL 2021, Suryakumar Yadav has not scored in double figures in the previous four games of the season, and he has only 189 runs in the tournament altogether. Kishan, on the other hand, was dropped from MI's starting XI in their most recent match against Punjab Kings after scoring only 107 runs in eight IPL 2021 games.

“Suryakumar has been in so good in form for India, and in the past few IPLs, it’s just surprising how short he has looked in form and confidence. Ishan Kishan was also rightly left out in my opinion by MI. Yes, he has been part of the Indian team, but Saurabh Tiwary has looked good. And Mumbai had to win this game," said Agarkar on Star Sports.

Image: PTI, Instagram/@rohitsharma45, AP