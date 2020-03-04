LEV Vs LAM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All Alicante T10 Match Details

The 12th match of the ongoing Alicante T10 League 2020 season will be played between Levante and La Manga. The LEV vs LAM live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante, Spain on March 4. The LEV vs LAM live match will start at 8:30 PM IST. Here is our LEV vs LAM Dream11 team, LEV vs LAM match prediction, LEV vs LAM playing 11 and LEV vs LAM Dream11 prediction that will bring you the best LEV vs LAM live match results.

LEV vs LAM Dream11 prediction: LEV vs LAM live match - preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Levante are placed fourth on the points table with one win and one tie from their two matches. Meanwhile, La Manga are placed fifth on the table with one win and one defeat from their two matches.

LEV vs LAM Dream11 prediction: Top picks from squads for the LEV vs LAM Dream11 team

LEV vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: LEV Squad for the LEV vs LAM Dream11 team

Asad Raza, Furqan Sahi, Graham Hunt, Shakeel Hafiz, Ajmal Ilyas, Azhar Abbas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Faiz Bhat, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Tariq Afridi, Zain Ellahi, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Ibtisam Ahmad, Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Peter West, Qasim Abbas, Sam Collins.

LEV vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: LAM Squad for the LEV vs LAM Dream11 team

Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Kieran Wood, Neil Brook, Paul Fletcher, Paul Sadler, Tommy Knowles, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Ollie Jarvis, Ollie Richardson, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh, Sohail Khan, Adam Algar, Alfie Court, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Hugh James.

LEV vs LAM Dream11 Prediction: LEV vs LAM Dream11 team

Here is the LEV vs LAM Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points as per our LEV vs LAM Dream11 prediction. Adam Algar and Tariq Afridi will be the top picks of this LEV vs LAM Dream11 team -

Wicketkeeper – Adam Algar (C)

All-rounder – Tariq Afridi (VC), Azhar Abbas

Batsmen – Joel Brook, Graham Hunt, Shakeel Hafiz, Jonathan Kinsella

Bowlers – Connor Wood, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Sam Collins, Peter West

LEV vs LAM Dream11 prediction: LEV vs LAM match prediction

Pinatar Pirates start off as favourites to win the LEV vs LAM live match as per the LEV vs LAM match prediction.

Please note that the above LEV vs LAM Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The LEV vs LAM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games. You can catch the LEV vs LAM live game on FanCode.

