LEV Vs LAM Live Score, Where To Watch, Pitch & Weather Report And Alicante T10 Preview

The 12th match of the ongoing Alicante T10 League 2020 season will be played between Levante and La Manga. The LEV vs LAM live match will be played at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante, Spain. The LEV vs LAM live match is scheduled for March 4 and will start at 8:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at LEV vs LAM live streaming details, LEV vs LAM live score, LEV vs LAM live telecast in India and pitch and weather report for the LEV vs LAM live match.

LEV vs LAM live score: LEV vs LAM live match - Preview

The 2020 season of Alicante T10 League is the inaugural edition of the Spain-based cricket tournament. Six teams are participating in the event. Levante are placed fourth on the points table with one win and one tie from their two matches. Meanwhile, La Manga are placed fifth on the table with one win and one defeat from their two matches.

LEV vs LAM live score: LEV vs LAM live match - Squad Updates

LEV vs LAM live score: LEV vs LAM live match - Levante Squad

Asad Raza, Furqan Sahi, Graham Hunt, Shakeel Hafiz, Ajmal Ilyas, Azhar Abbas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Faiz Bhat, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Tariq Afridi, Zain Ellahi, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Ibtisam Ahmad, Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Peter West, Qasim Abbas, Sam Collins.

LEV vs LAM live score: LEV vs LAM live match - La Manga Squad

Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Kieran Wood, Neil Brook, Paul Fletcher, Paul Sadler, Tommy Knowles, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Ollie Jarvis, Ollie Richardson, Paul Harvey, Pawitter Singh, Sohail Khan, Adam Algar, Alfie Court, Amendeep Singh, Andy Mccullock, Connor Wood, Hugh James.

LEV vs LAM live score, LEV vs LAM live telecast in India and LEV vs LAM live streaming details

The LEV vs LAM live match is scheduled to be played on March 4 and will start at 8:30 PM IST. In India, the LEV vs LAM live streaming can be found on FanCode. You can also catch all the LEV vs LAM live streaming on ecn.cricket. For LEV vs LAM live score and updates, visit European Cricket’s official social media pages. There is no LEV vs LAM live telecast in India.

LEV vs LAM live score and LEV vs LAM live streaming: Weather Report

The weather condition suggests no possibility of rainfall during match time. As per AccuWeather, the temperature throughout the day is expected to range between 13°C and 23°C during the LEV vs LAM live match.

LEV vs LAM live score and LEV vs LAM live streaming: Pitch Report

The Sporting Alfas Cricket Club pitch generally favours pace and bounce. Since the ground is hosting four matches in a day and the LEV vs LAM llive game is the fourth one, the pitch might slow down a bit and become good for batting. Considering the most recent results at the venue, batting first would be an ideal choice upon winning the toss there.

