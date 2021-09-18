Liam Livingstone Reveals What Stokes, Buttler & Archer Told Him Ahead Of IPL Comeback

English batsman Liam Livingstone has revealed what his national teammates Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Jos Buttler told him ahead of his IPL comeback for Rajasthan Royals. Liam, who will be joining the Sanju Samson-led side for the second phase of IPL 2021, spoke to his English teammates before heading to the UAE. Liam said that the three superstars of Rajasthan Royals wished him well for the tournament. Liam had earlier withdrawn his name from the first phase of IPL 2021 citing personal wellbeing as a reason.

“I’ve spoken to them (Buttler, Archer, and Stokes) and they did wish me well. It’s nice to be able to have that sort of relationship with players you’ve played with. They’ll be really excited for Rajasthan Royals to get going again, and I’m sure all three of them will be watching,” Liam was quoted as saying in a release issued by Rajasthan Royals.

"I’ve really enjoyed my cricket over the last two or three months. I certainly wouldn’t have expected to do what I’ve done – if you would’ve said at the start of the summer that this was going to happen, I wouldn’t have believed you. So, it’s nice to see my hard work of the last couple of years starting to pay off," Liam added.

Liam had made his IPL debut in 2019, where he played four matches for Rajasthan Royals, who had bought him for Rs. 75 lakhs in the auction. Liam scored 71 runs in his four matches for Rajasthan in 2019, which came at an average of 23.66. Liam has been in great form for the past couple of months, especially in England, where he performed exceptionally well with the bat, even scoring a T20I century against Pakistan in Nottingham. He also played a couple of amazing knocks in England's domestic circuit, hitting three 50+ scores in the shortest format.

IPL 2021

The IPL 2021 was initially postponed in May this year after several franchises started reporting COVID-19 cases from inside the camp. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) players Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were the first ones to test COVID positive followed by a couple of cases inside the Chennai Super Kings' coaching unit. Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad also reported a breach in their bubble when Amit Mishra and Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for the virus. The BCCI later announced that the IPL has been moved to the UAE due to safety concerns.

(Image: BCCI/PTI)