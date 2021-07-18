Liam Livingstone's Monstrous Strike Vs Pak Is Being Dubbed As 'biggest Ever Six'; Watch

As England vs Pakistan's second T20 series is underway with stand-in captain Jos Buttler leading the hosts against the visitors to save the series, Liam Livingstone yet again flaunted his power-hitting capability. Losing the toss Pakistan invited England to bat first. The decision by skipper Babar Azam almost paid off as Jason Roy was departed cheaply, however, skipper Jos Buttler led the team from the front and smashed a brilliant half-century. However, England lost their wickets in quick succession like the first T20.

Liam Livingstone 'biggest-ever' six against England

Liam Livingstone once again came at a time when England lost wickets in quick succession. However, Livingstone carried his confidence from the first T20 played a crucial knock of 38 runs, and pushed England's total to a competitive score of 200. In his of 38, Livingstone smashed the ball out of the ground twice. However, one six which impressed netizens on social media is when he smashed Haris Rauf's full delivery out of the park. At the start of the 16th over, Rauf bowled a full delivery, however, the ball went right into the slot of Liam Livingstone. Then, Livingstone smashed the ball straight over the bowler's head which ultimately went out of the park.

In fact, England Cricket took to its Twitter handle and shared the video of Livingstone's six asking whether this was the biggest-ever six?

Netizens react to Livingstone's monstrous six

That's massssssssiveeeeeeeeeee — Nishant Verma 🤘 (@verma1nishant) July 18, 2021

Some hit that 😳 — Dean Sharpe (@5HARP3Y) July 18, 2021

Look at the roof 😱😱😱. Bang bang . Can show next ball hit of rocket shot towards long-off. pic.twitter.com/XAeFtqNm5P — Vengatesh Babu (@Vengateshbabu3) July 18, 2021

What a blow from Livingstone 🔥🔥 — Qazi Muhammad Ali (@PAkArmyFan007) July 18, 2021

Livingstone's fastest century for England in T20

Despite the heroics of Liam Livingstone on Friday, England were unable to defeat Pakistan in the first of the three-match T20I series. Livingstone became the fastest England player to score a century as he smacked 103 runs off just 43 deliveries. Pakistan's Shadab Khan eventually dismissed the English batsman.

In the first T20 against Pakistan, Livingstone made an astounding statement to captain Eoin Morgon on the day the World Cup groups were announced. Livingstone first broke the captain's record for the fastest half-century in the format as he did so in just 17 balls. The Lancashire all-rounder also launched Shadab Khan for a massive six for the ninth time to secure England's fastest century in any format.

(Image Credits: @englandcricket/Twitter)