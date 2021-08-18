Liam Livingstone's Unbeaten 92 With 10 Sixes Fires Birmingham Into Hundred Final; Watch

England's limited-overs specialist batsman Liam Livingstone on Wednesday went berserk at The Hundred semi-final against Northern Superchargers and played an unbeaten 92 runs knock. With Liam Livingstone's unbeaten 92 in 40 balls, Birmingham Phoenix stormed into the final of the Hundred. In his unbeaten 92 runs knock, Livingstone was unstoppable and smashed 10 sixes and 3 boundaries. Not only this, but Livingstone also took three wickets and gave away only 25 runs. Now, the final of the Hundred will take at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday.

See Livingstone's stellar knock against Northern Superchargers here-

Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers

Before Livingstone wreaked carnage, Northern Superchargers' batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore smashed 71 runs off 44 balls and set a competitive target of 144 runs for the Birmingham Phoenix. However, Liam Livingstone's continuous on-slaught at the Headingley helped Birmingham Phoenix reach the target with 26 balls to spare. Apart from Livingstone, Finn Allen played a knock of 42 runs for the Pheonix.

Liam Livingstone wins player of match award

For his stellar performance in the semi-final with both bat and ball, Livingstone was awarded 'Hero of the Match'. Talking about his knock at the post-match presentation ceremony Livingstone said, "I have really enjoyed playing cricket with these boys (Birmingham Phoenix). We have got a young and fearless line-up and we've seen some great talent come through. You play cricket to make finals and we have done that.

"Whatever happens, we have proved a lot of people wrong in this comp. I have worked hard on being more consistent. Working hard to keep winning games for my team," added Livingstone.

David Willey on Northern Superchargers' defeat

As Birmingham Phoenix registered an easy win over Northern Superchargers courtesy of Liam Livingstone carnage, David Willey, skipper of the Superchargers said, "At the halfway stage of our innings, we hoped to get a few more runs. With the ball, we were not good enough either. Fair play to Livingstone, he struck the ball exceptionally. We were outplayed tonight. It was a decent wicket. The competition has been outstanding, the crowds here have been phenomenal."

(Image Credits: Liam Livingstone Instagram)