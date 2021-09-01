Liam Plunkett Announces Retirement From English Cricket, To Join US' Major League

England pacer Liam Plunkett announced his retirement from English cricket on Tuesday. The 36-year-old, who had joined Surrey in 2019, will leave the club to head to the USA where he would play at the Major League Cricket.

The fast bowler had played his last ODI for England in their 2019 World Cup-winning campaign and returned with figures of 3/42 in the finals against New Zealand. He played a key role in England’s bowling unit by dismissing the Kiwi captain Kane Williamson in the finals.

Plunkett will now head to the USA aiming to transform the cricket landscape in America.

Liam Plunkett to play at the Major League Cricket in the United States

The news about Plunkett’s exit was announced on the official website of the Surrey Cricket Club. In the announcement, Plunkett said, “I would like to thank everyone at Surrey for the support and backing I have received over the last three years. It is an incredible Club, and it was an honour to have represented them. The opportunities and professionalism provided by being part of the Surrey team is an experience I will cherish and take with me in my future endeavours. I would like to send my gratitude and best wishes to Alec and the rest of the Surrey family. Moving onto the next phase of my career, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States.”

🤝 Liam Plunkett will leave Surrey at the end of the season after three years with the Club.



We wish Liam the very best of luck as he heads across the pond to start a new chapter of his cricket career in the USA. 🇺🇸 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) August 31, 2021

Plunkett will also support a team in the Eastern Division of Minor League Cricket, The Philadelphians, which recently provided a level below the major league setup, by coaching at a new academy. Plunkett said, “I’ve enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build the sport in America in both playing and coaching capacities. In addition, I am looking forward to supporting the team closest to our home in the US by being able to play for The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket ”.

The Surrey Cricket club congratulated Liam Plunkett for bringing an end to a high-profile career in English cricket. The club wished luck to Plunkett for the new challenge in America. They also invited him to visit the Kia Oval, wherever he visits London. Plunkett made his debut for England in 2005 and has picked 201 wickets in 124 international matches.

(Image: ANI)