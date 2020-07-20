LIG Vs CYM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Limassol Gladiators CC (LIG) will compete against Cyprus Moufflons CC (GYM) in the second match of the day in the ECS T10 Cyprus tournament. The match will be played on Monday, July 20 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol at 1:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction, LIG vs CYM Dream11 team and LIG vs CYM Dream11 top picks.

LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction and preview

The two teams will be facing each other yet again after recently facing off in the T20 cup which resulted in a stellar 80-run victory for the Cyprus Moufflons. The Limassol Gladiators, therefore, will look to even the scores this time around.

LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction: LIG vs CYM Dream11 team

LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction: LIG vs CYM Dream11 team: LIG squad

Shahid Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Pradeep Gangappa, Venkat Reddy, Srikanth Gattupally, Shahzeb Shah, Muhammad Ashraf, Malik Bilal, Hamid Bilal, Fawad Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Asifur Rehman, Zulqarnain Rehan, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Murtaza Khan, Honey Gori, Asraf Ud-din, Syed Nasir, Shehryar Orakzai, Naresh Kumar, Jagtar Singh, Babar Ayub, Anwar Jahid

LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction: LIG vs CYM Dream11 team: CYM squad

Zeeshan Sarwar, Nalin Pathirana, Mehran Khan, Muhammad Hussain, Muneeb Mughal, Chamal Sadun, Arslan Ashraf, Ghulam Murtaza, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Minhas Khan, Murali Alanki, Rajasekhar Poluri, Scott Austin, Manikanta Ranimekala, Lakhwinder Singh, Gaganpreet Singh, Riyaz Kajalwala, Murtaza Yamin, Ravi Kumar, Waqar Ali, Gurwinder Singh, Manjinder Singh, Kamal Raiz, Ahil Malik

LIG vs CYM Dream11 top picks

Shahid Ali

Sadiq Khan

Mehran Khan

Gursewak Singh

LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction: LIG vs CYM playing XI

LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction: LIG vs CYM playing XI: LIG

Shahid Ali (WK), Shahzeb Shah, Bilal Ahmad, Malik Bilal, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Honey Gori, Zulqarnain Rehan, Babar Ayub, Naresh Kumar, Anwar Jahid

LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction: LIG vs CYM playing XI: CYM

Zeeshan Sarwar (WK), Muhammad Hussain, Ghulam Murtaza, Minhas Khan, Gurdeep Sharma, Gursewak Singh, Scott Austin, Rajasekhar Poluri, Lakhwinder Singh, Ravi Kumar, Gurwinder Singh

LIG vs CYM Dream11 team

LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction

As per our LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction, LIG will be favourites to win this match.

Note: The LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction, LIG vs CYM Dream11 top picks and LIG vs CYM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LIG vs CYM Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE COURTESY: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)