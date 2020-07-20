LIG Vs PNL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cyprus Live

Limassol Gladiators CC (LIG) will face Punjab Lions Cricket Club (PNL) in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Cyprus. This will be the third match of the day for PNL and the second match of the day for LIG. The two teams will face each other at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol on Monday, July 20 at 5:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our LIG vs PNL Dream11 prediction, LIG vs PNL Dream11 team and LIG vs PNL Dream11 top picks.

LIG vs PNL Dream11 prediction and preview

Despite playing two matches earlier in the day, PNL will be eager to do well in the third match and will face a formidable team. On the other hand, LIG will also be looking to pick up the win against PNL and continue their run of form.

LIG vs PNL Dream11 prediction: LIG vs PNL Dream11 team

LIG vs PNL Dream11 prediction: LIG vs PNL Dream11 team: LIG squad

Shahid Ali, Rakibul Hasan, Pradeep Gangappa, Venkat Reddy, Srikanth Gattupally, Shahzeb Shah, Muhammad Ashraf, Malik Bilal, Hamid Bilal, Fawad Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Asifur Rehman, Zulqarnain Rehan, Sadiq Khan, Noman Zeb, Murtaza Khan, Honey Gori, Asraf Ud-din, Syed Nasir, Shehryar Orakzai, Naresh Kumar, Jagtar Singh, Babar Ayub, Anwar Jahid.

LIG vs PNL Dream11 prediction: LIG vs PNL Dream11 team: PNL squad

Harwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Amardeep Singh, Gurapartap Singh, Harpreet Singh, Neeraj Kumar Tiwari, Sukhjeeth Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Prasad Suranga, Amith Kumar, Kulwinder Singh, Kunal Saini, Mangala Gunasekara, Sunil Sharma, Malka Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Faisal Sarwar, Satish Kumar, Satnam Singh, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Vikram Verma, Waqas Akthar, Danajaya Wijesooriya.

LIG vs PNL Dream11 top picks

M Gunasekara

G Singh

H Zeb

K Singh

LIG vs PNL Dream11 team

LIG vs PNL Dream11 prediction

As per our LIG vs PNL Dream11 prediction, LIG will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The LIG vs PNL Dream11 prediction, LIG vs PNL Dream11 top picks and LIG vs PNL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LIG vs PNL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE COURTESY: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER)