LIG Vs SES Dream11: Lightning Vs South East Stars Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Lightning will take on South East Stars in the opening match of the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021. The match is set to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time) from Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 26, 2021. Here is our LIG vs SES Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Our new women's regional T20 competition, which starts on Saturday, has been named the Charlotte Edwards Cup.



The name honours England Women's most-capped player, who led England to three Ashes wins, a Women's World Cup and a Women's T20 World Cup.#WomensCricketMonth — England and Wales Cricket Board (@ECB_cricket) June 24, 2021

Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021: LIG vs SES match preview

The ECB's Women's Regional T20 2021, now renamed as the Charlotte Edwards Cup 2021 is set to begin on Saturday, June 26. The T20 Cup will be played alongside the ongoing Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, England's premier domestic women's 50-over tournament and the upcoming England vs India white ball series which begins on June 27. This will mean that both sides will be missing a number of marquee players, like Tammy Beaumont (Lightning) and Sophia Dunkley, Tash Farrant and Freya Davies (South East Stars). The LIG vs SES scorecard should be available on the ECB's website and social media pages.

LIG vs SES: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at Trent Bridge has generally been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of around 160-170 and bowlers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bowl first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 34°C, with 48% humidity and 0% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

LIG vs SES Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

LIG: Kathryn Bryce (C), Sarah Bryce (WK), Abbey Freeborn, Kirstie Gordon, Teresa Graves, Yvonne Graves, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Sophie Munro, Sonia Odedra, Alicia Presland.

SES: Aylish Cranstone, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie White, Bryony Smith (C), Alice Davidson-Richards, Amy Gordon, Emma Jones, Hannah Jones, Rhianna Southby, Grace Gibbs, Kira Chathli (WK).

LIG vs SES best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Bryony Smith

Vice-Captain – Alice Davidson-Richards

Bryony Smith and Alice Davidson-Richards will be perfect options as captain and vice-captain respectively.

LIG vs SES Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Sarah Bryce

Batters – Sonia Odedra, Kirstie White, Emma Jones

All-Rounders – Kathryn Bryce, Teresa Graves, Bryony Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards

Bowlers – Kirstie Gordon, Lucy Higham, Grace Gibbs

LIG vs SES Dream11 Prediction

According to our LIG vs SES Dream11 prediction, Lightning are likely to edge past the South East Stars and win this match.

Note: The LIG vs SES player record and as a result, the LIG vs SES best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIG vs SES Dream11 team and LIG vs SES prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Lightning and South East Stars Twitter