LIG Vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, England Women's ODD Live Stream Details

Lightning will take on Sunrisers in an upcoming match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 on Saturday, June 12 at the Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough. The LIG vs SUN live match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our LIG vs SUN Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

LIG vs SUN match preview

Both Lightning and Sunrisers have had a slow start to their respective campaigns in the ongoing season of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy. After having played three matches in the tournament so far, the Lightning have only a single win to their name. They are currently placed at fifth place on the points table. Sunrisers have fared even worse as they are still searching for their maiden win after having lost their first three fixtures. They are the wooden spooners of the competition currently and are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. The upcoming encounter is a significant opportunity for both teams to accumulate crucial winning points. The live streaming of the game will be available on the YouTube channels of the participating teams. For regular updates on the LIG vs SUN scorecard, one can keep tabs on the teams' social media handles.

LIG vs SUN player record

Lightning's opening batter Tammy Beaumont has emerged to be their most prolific run-scorer so far in the 50-over tournament. She has amassed 167 runs from 3 games. Batting has been a big letdown for the Sunrisers this season. However, they will rely on Fran Wilson for fireworks with the bat in the upcoming game. With 8 wickets from 3 games, Kirstie Gordon will be the bowler to watch out for when it comes to Lightning, whereas, Kelly Castle will lead the bowling attack for Sunrisers.

⚡️MEET THE TEAM⚡️



After an exciting week of announcements we thought it’s only right that our next player in focus is @Tammy_Beaumont



Take a look⚡️#lightningstrikes pic.twitter.com/akfxJOoneA — Lightning Cricket ⚡ (@Lightningcric) June 11, 2021

LIG vs SUN best team: Captain and vice-captain selection

Captain – K Bryce, T Beaumont

Vice-Captain – K Gordon, G Scrivens

K Bryce and K Gordon will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

LIG vs SUN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – S Bryce

Batswomen – T Graves, T Beaumont, F Wilson

All-Rounders – K Bryce (C), L Higham, G Scrivens, A Macleod

Bowlers – K Gordon (VC), M Villiers, G Gole

LIG vs SUN Dream11 prediction

According to our LIG vs SUN Dream11 prediction, Lightning are likely to edge past the Sunrisers and win this match.

Note: The LIG vs SUN player record and as a result, the LIG vs SUN best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIG vs SUN Dream11 team and LIG vs SUN do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: Lightning Cricket Instagram