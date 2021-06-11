LIG Vs SUN Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, England Women's ODD Live Stream Details

Quick links:
Lightning will take on Sunrisers in an upcoming match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2021 on Saturday, June 12 at the Haslegrave Ground, Loughborough. The LIG vs SUN live match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is our LIG vs SUN Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.
Both Lightning and Sunrisers have had a slow start to their respective campaigns in the ongoing season of the Rachel Heyhoe Flint Trophy. After having played three matches in the tournament so far, the Lightning have only a single win to their name. They are currently placed at fifth place on the points table. Sunrisers have fared even worse as they are still searching for their maiden win after having lost their first three fixtures. They are the wooden spooners of the competition currently and are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. The upcoming encounter is a significant opportunity for both teams to accumulate crucial winning points. The live streaming of the game will be available on the YouTube channels of the participating teams. For regular updates on the LIG vs SUN scorecard, one can keep tabs on the teams' social media handles.
Lightning's opening batter Tammy Beaumont has emerged to be their most prolific run-scorer so far in the 50-over tournament. She has amassed 167 runs from 3 games. Batting has been a big letdown for the Sunrisers this season. However, they will rely on Fran Wilson for fireworks with the bat in the upcoming game. With 8 wickets from 3 games, Kirstie Gordon will be the bowler to watch out for when it comes to Lightning, whereas, Kelly Castle will lead the bowling attack for Sunrisers.
Captain – K Bryce, T Beaumont
Vice-Captain – K Gordon, G Scrivens
K Bryce and K Gordon will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.
Wicketkeeper – S Bryce
Batswomen – T Graves, T Beaumont, F Wilson
All-Rounders – K Bryce (C), L Higham, G Scrivens, A Macleod
Bowlers – K Gordon (VC), M Villiers, G Gole
According to our LIG vs SUN Dream11 prediction, Lightning are likely to edge past the Sunrisers and win this match.