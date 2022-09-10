Lightened-up Virat Kohli Shares Throwback Pic After Breaking 71st Ton Hoodoo; Take A Look

Indian batter Virat Kohli on Saturday shared a throwback photo of himself on his official Instagram handle just days after breaking his 71st-century hoodoo. Kohli ended his century drought after a gap of almost three years on Thursday when he reached the three-digit mark against Afghanistan in India's last match of the 2022 Asia Cup. Kohli scored an unbeaten 122 off just 61 balls to register his 71st ton for India and his first in T20Is.

Kohli turned to Instagram on Saturday to share a throwback photo, where the former India captain can be seen munching on some snacks. "Khao piyo aish karo mitro, Dil par kise da dukhaye na (Eat, drink, and enjoy friends, don't hurt anyone's feelings)," Kohli wrote in the caption of the post.

Kohli in Asia Cup

Kohli and the entire cricketing world had been waiting for his century for the past two years. Kohli's last century had come against Bangladesh in a pink ball Test match in 2019. The 33-year-old eventually broke the shackles on Thursday and completed his 71st international century. With the century, Kohli has now equalled former Australian captain Ricky Ponting's record of 71 international hundreds. Only Sachin Tendulkar has more international centuries (100) than Kohli and Ponting.

Kohli showed incredible form in the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the UAE. He is currently the highest run-scorer of the tournament 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92.00, including two half-centuries and one century. Kohli hit two fifties against Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group stage of the continental cup before scoring a century against Afghanistan in the Super 4 round. Despite Kohli's spectacular show, India failed to qualify for the final due to their back-to-back losses against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage.

Image: BCCI

