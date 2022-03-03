'Like A Tracer Bullet': Virat Kohli Lands Perfect Imitation Of Ravi Shastri; Watch

Former India head-coach Ravi Shastri took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, March 3, to share a video of former Indian skipper Virat Kohli trying the ‘tracer bullet’ challenge. Shastri also celebrated Kohli’s 100th Test match for India in the message, alongside the video. The 34-year-old Indian cricketer will play his 100th Test match for India during the first Test match against Sri Lanka, at Mohali. India is slated to face the Lankans in a two-match Test series, starting with the Mohali Test on March 4.

Captioning the video, Shastri said. “100 reasons to celebrate Test match No. 100. It's been a fabulous century. Great to watch a lot of it ringside. Enjoy this one champ through the covers”. Meanwhile, the video starts with Shastri’s iconic commentary involving the ‘tracer bullet’ phrase before Kohli tries the challenge.

"This is the hashtag, like a tracer bullet challenge. You have heard me say it on the microphone over the years. Let's see how my colleagues do it,” the former head coach can be heard saying in the video before it cuts to Kohli. "Hi Ravi bhai. I don't think anyone can match up to your version of the 'tracer bullet' but I am going to give it a go," says Kohli before imitating Shastri with perfection.

Watch Virat Kohli's imitation of Ravi Shastri:

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri's partnership

Kohli and Shastri are known for their partnership in the Indian squad as a coach and a player. The duo worked together for almost five years during Kohli’s time as a skipper of the squad, with the series win in Australia in 2018/19 being their best feat together. India also reached the finals of the ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 under Kohli and Shastri.

While Shastri’s tenure came to an end following the conclusion of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, Kohli also stepped down from the captaincy of India in T20 format after the tournament. Meanwhile, the Mohali Test will mark Kohli's first Test match for India without any leadership responsibility for the first time in over seven years, as he stepped down from Test captaincy in January, after he was removed as the ODI skipper.

(Image: AP/BCCI)