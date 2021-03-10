'Like I Was Going To War': Shubman Gill Opens Up On His Debut & India's Glory In Australia

Re-visiting his debut against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, Team India's Test opener Shubman Gill expressed that he felt like 'going to war' as he walked down to bat at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Gill, who made an impressive debut after India's infamous crumble in the first Test, played a valiant innings of 45 runs as he faced the lethal trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Turning the clock back in time to his debut, Gill remarked that it was all normal while he was fielding but it was when he walked out to bat that he experienced a 'sea of emotions'.

As long as the fielding lasted, I was pretty normal. But when we finally batted, and I was taking a walk down from the dressing room to the pitch with the crowd cheering, it was an experience of a kind! It felt like going into a war!" he told his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders' official website.

"It's inexplicable. At times you go through a sea of emotions which just make you go numb. It was that kind of a moment. Ravi Shastri gave a speech in the huddle and then I received the cap from him. After that we won the toss and elected to field first," he added. The 21-year-old notched up his highest score 91 against Australia and another half-century to total 259 in the four-match series that an injury-ravaged India won 2-1.

Recollecting watching Test matches early in the morning, Gill traced his journey from his childhood to when he made his debut for Team India. The swashbuckling opener remembered watching Brett Lee bowl and Sachin Tendulkar bat as he explained the 'surreal' feeling of representing India at the highest level.

"It felt surreal that the world was watching me. I was really looking forward to the challenge and always wanted to play in Australia to experience how it feels," he said. "We got all out for 36 and despite that, not for once our players or our coach or our captain and even the support staff felt bogged down or intimidated to such an extent that we didn't know what to do next. As I had said before, if they want to play chin music, we have got all the dance moves ready!" Gill concluded while speaking of the lessons learnt on the lengthy tour.

