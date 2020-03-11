Limited Use Of Saliva On Ball: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar On India's Preparations Ahead Of SA Tour

As India gear up to take on a young South Africa side in a three-match ODI series starting from Thursday, pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar gave an insight into the team's preparations for the tour, including the precautions taken by the side amid the coronavirus concerns. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who was out of action due to injury, will make his comeback to the white-ball format and is quite frankly staring at a healthy competition for a spot in the side, considering the young pool of pacer talents that India as acquired in the past year. Addressing the press before the match, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar spoke about how he felt on returning to the side and what it would mean for the team and the players to head into the IPL with a win over the Proteas.

READ | Arun Lal's Very Poor Pitch Comment Was Ill-timed And Error Of Judgement: SCA Curator

Limited use of saliva

Amid fears of the deadly novel coronavirus, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar asserted that the team was taking all precautionary measures to remain safe and healthy. The pacer added that there were doctors present with the team who were constantly advising the players about the do's and don't's. Further Bhuvaneshwar Kumar revealed that the side's bowlers would be limiting the use of saliva to make the ball shine more as per the instructions of the team's doctors.

READ | WI-L Vs SA-L Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Road Safety World Series Match Info

'A healthy competition'

Speaking on making his return to the Men in Blue, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar said that he felt confident although it was a challenge to come back from injury and play. The Indian line-up has been flooded by young talents off late, adding more trouble to Virat Kohli and the selectors over who would be ideal or which combination would be perfect for the side. Bhuvaneshwar Kumar termed the competition among the pacers in the team as healthy and pointed out that it was an advantage for the side and the players as it gave a big boost to their confidence.

READ | Ravindra Jadeja Better Than 'never Evolving' Ravichandran Ashwin: Dilip Doshi

"Winning the series against the Proteas and heading into the Indian Premier League will give us huge confidence. The doctors are constantly advising us about taking precautionary measures and we will follow whatever they say", said Bhuvaneshwar Kumar at the pre-match press briefing.

READ | Irfan Pathan Turns The Clock Back, Leaves Yusuf Stunned After Power-packed Show At RSWS

Image credits: AP