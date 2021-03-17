LIO Vs EAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Lions are all set to face KCA Eagles in the league match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20. The LIO vs EAG match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST at S D College Cricket Ground on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Here is our LIO vs EAG Dream11 prediction, LIO vs EAG Dream11 team and LIO vs EAG playing 11.

LIO vs EAG Dream11 prediction: LIO vs EAG match preview

Lions are in fantastic form in the ongoing tournament, winning five of their seven matches so far. Their two defeats in the tournament so far have come against Panthers and Tuskers. The previous match for lions was against the Tigers, which they went on to win by 37 runs. Defending 122 runs, Lions bowled out Tigers for only 84.

Meanwhile, Eagles' campaign has been a disastrous one so far. They have so far managed to win only two out of the six matches played in the tournament so far. They are coming into this match in full confidence after winning their previous match against Tuskers by 43 runs. Eagles will have to play really well to win versus Lions.

LIO vs EAG live prediction: Squad details for LIO vs EAG Dream11 team

Lions: Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar, Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan (WK), Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Abhishek Mohan (C), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, PathirikattuMidhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.

Eagles: Mohammed Azharuddeen (WK), Subin-S (WK), Basil Mathew, Shiv Ganesh, Rohan Prem, Ashwin Anand (C), J. Ananthakrishnan, Abhishek R Nair, Rakesh-KJ, K Adithya Krishnan, Sreehari S Nair, Sharafudheen-NM, Akhil MS-Balan, KC Akshay, N.P. Basil, Rabin -Krishna M and K Adithya Krishnan.

LIO vs EAG match prediction: Top picks for LIO vs EAG playing 11

Abhishek Mohan

Rakesh BJ

Mohammad Azharuddin

KC Akshay

LIO vs EAG Dream11 live: LIO vs EAG Dream11 team



LIO vs EAG live: LIO vs EAG match prediction

As per our LIO vs EAG Dream11 prediction, LIO will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LIO vs EAG match prediction and LIO vs EAG playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIO vs EAG Dream11 team and LIO vs EAG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

