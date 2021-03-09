LIO Vs EAG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; KCA President's Cup T20 2021

The KCA Lions will take on the KCA Eagles in the 9th match of the Kodak President’s Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on March 10, 2021. Here is our LIO vs EAG Dream11 prediction, LIO vs EAG Dream11 team and LIO vs EAG Dream11 top picks.

LIO vs EAG Dream11 prediction: Match preview

This will be the third game of the tournament for the KCA Lions, who have been having a tremendous run at the KCA President's Cup 2021 so far. The Lions won their first game of the series by 8 wickets after chasing the Tigers' 141 run total and followed it up with a 29-run win over the Royals in their next game. Tied with the Panthers at 8 points each, the Lions' net run rate of +1.108, means that they are now in 1st place on the table.

The Eagles meanwhile, are in 4th place on the table with 4 points and an NRR of +0.092 after two games. They are preceded by the Tigers and followed by the Royals who also have 4 points each. The side won their first match, against the Tuskers, by a massive 40 runs, but failed to keep the momentum going as they went down to the Tigers by 7 wickets in match six. They will be hoping to climb in the ranks with a win in this game.

LIO vs EAG playing 11 prediction

KCA Lions - Vishnu Mohan (w), Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Vinod Kumar, Abhishek Mohan (c), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar

KCA Eagles - J. Ananthakrishnan, Subin S (w), Ashwin Anand (c), Karimuttathu Rakesh, Akhil M S, Rabin Krishnan, Gireesh PG, Sharafudheen, Abhishek Nair, Sreehari S Nair, KC Akshay.

LIO vs EAG Key Players

KCA Lions - Vishnu Mohan, Abhishek Mohan, Vinod Kumar

KCA Eagles - Ashwin Anand, Subin S, Sharafudheen, KC Akshay

LIO vs EAG Dream11 team

Keeper – Vishnu Mohan

Batters – Abdul Basith, Ashwin Anand (C), Subin S

All-Rounders – Abhishek Mohan, Sharafudheen, J. Ananthakrishnan

Bowlers – Vinod Kumar (VC), Aswanth S Sankar, Vishweshwar Suresh, KC Akshay

LIO vs EAG match prediction

According to our LIO vs EAG match prediction, the KCA Lions will win this match.

Note: The LIO vs EAG Dream11 prediction and LIO vs EAG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIO vs EAG Dream11 team and LIO vs EAG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Kerala Cricket Association Instagram