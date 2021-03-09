LIO Vs PAN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

Quick links:
The KCA Lions will take on the KCA Panthers in the 8th match of the Kodak President’s Cup T20 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on March 9, 2021. Here is our LIO vs PAN Dream11 prediction, LIO vs PAN Dream11 team and LIO vs PAN Dream11 top picks.
The two top teams of the Kerala Cricket Association President's Cup T20 2021, the KCA Lions and the KCA Panthers, will go head-to-head in a group stage game of the tournament on Tuesday, March 9. The Lions started off their tournament with a massive win over the KCA Tigers after bowling them out for 141 and chasing the total in just 18.1 overs to win by 8 wickets. They followed this up with another solid win over the Royals, beating them by 29 runs. The Lions are now at the top of the points table with 8 points and a net run rate of +1.108.
Meanwhile, the KCA Panthers have also remained unbeaten in their two games at the tournament so far and will be keen to avoid making this their first defeat. With 8 points and an NRR of +0.445, a win in this game could take the Panthers up to first place on the table. As of now, the Panthers have beaten the KCA Royals - by 6 wickets after chasing 149 in just 18.3 overs - and the Tuskers by 2 runs in a close game.
KCA Lions - Vishnu Mohan (w), Abhiram CH, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Vinod Kumar, Abhishek Mohan (c), Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.
KCA Panthers - KS Aravind, Sachin Mohan (c), Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, Sachin Suresh (w), Ashiq Ali, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Nikhil Babu, Jose Perayil.
KCA Lions - Vishnu Mohan, Abhishek Mohan, Vinod Kumar
KCA Panthers - Sachin Mohan, Sanju Sanjeev, Sachin Suresh
Keeper – Vishnu Mohan/Sachin Suresh
Batters – Abdul Basith (C), Sachin Mohan, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev
All-Rounders – Jose Perayil, Abhishek Mohan
Bowlers – KK Jiyas, Vinod Kumar (VC), Aswanth S Sankar, Vishweshwar Suresh
According to our LIO vs PAN match prediction, the KCA Lions will win this match.
Note: The LIO vs PAN Dream11 prediction and LIO vs PAN Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIO vs PAN Dream11 team and LIO vs PAN Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.
