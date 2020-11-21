LIO Vs SHA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Preview

The Lions XI lock horns with the Sharks XI in the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League this weekend. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm IST on November 21 from the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground. Here is our LIO vs SHA Dream11 prediction, LIO vs SHA Dream11 team and top picks for the match.

🏏🏏 Lions XI defeated Bulls XI by 52 runs in the 15th match of the Siechem #PondicherryT20 Powered by Dream11.#CricketAssociationOfPondicherry #Pondicherry pic.twitter.com/hOoeyDQYlY — Cricket Association of Pondicherry (@CApondicherry) November 20, 2020

LIO vs SHA live Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Lions XI have scripted a great comeback in the Siechem Pondicherry T20 League. The team had lost each of their four completed games and tied two games, until their first win yesterday. After close losses to the Tigers XI and the Sharks XI, the Lions XI finally won their first game against Bulls XI. The Lions XI equalled the Tigers XI's highest total of 198 and won the match by a huge 52-run margin. They are now in second-last place with four points.

The Sharks XI took over the Tigers XI as the table-toppers after their close two-run win over the Tigers XI yesterday. With four wins, two losses and three ties, the Sharks XI have earned 11 points and have a net run rate of -0.908. With the Tuskers XI closing in with 10 points and the Tigers and Panthers with 9 points each, the Sharks must win this game to maintain their position at the top of the table.

LIO vs SHA playing 11 prediction

Lions XI predicted playing XI - R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, B Surendar, Akash Anand Kargave, G Thamizhmani, Anton Andrew Subikshan, P Thamaraikannan, C Sivaraj, K Vignesh, R Palani, Satyanarayana Raju

Sharks XI predicted playing XI - K Aravind, Alankrit Agarwal, Arjun Ganesh, M Mathavan, G Chiranjeevi, S Suresh Kumar, Nipun Gaikwad, C Magendiran, M Iyyapan, S Jasvanth, N Vengadeshwaran

LIO vs SHA live: Players to watch out for

Lions XI - K Vignesh, S Karthik-II, R Ayyanar, C Sivaraj

Sharks XI - Alankrit Agarwal, N Vengadeshwaran, S Jasvanth, Arjun Ganesh

LIO vs SHA Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper- Nipun Gaikwad

Batsmen - Alankrit Agarwal, K Aravind, S Karthik-II (C), Akash Anand Kargave

Allrounder - Arjun Ganesh (VC), S Jasvanth

Bowlers - N Vengadeshwaran, M Iyyapan, K Vignesh, C Sivaraj

LIO vs SHA Dream11 prediction

According to our LIO vs SHA match prediction, the Sharks XI will win this match.

Note: The LIO vs SHA Dream11 prediction and LIO vs SHA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIO vs SHA Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

