LIO Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

KCA Lions are all set to face KCA Royals in the league match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20. The LIO vs TIG match is scheduled to begin at 2:00 PM IST at S D College Cricket Ground on Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Here is our LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction, LIO vs TIG Dream11 team and LIO vs TIG playing 11.

KCA Lions are having a fantastic tournament so far winning four of their six matches. In their previous match, they beat the Panthers by four runs. Batting first the Lions posted 134/6 in 20 overs, with fine knocks from Abdul Bazith and Akshay Manohar. Their bowlers responded brilliantly by restricting Panthers to 130/9.

Meanwhile, the Tigers are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table, winning just one match out of six. They will be coming into this match after losing their previous match against KCA Royals by two wickets. Tigers batted first and could only score 109/8 in 20 overs, the Royals surpassed the target with three balls to spare.

Lions: Abhishek Mohan (c), Abhiram CH, Vishnu Mohan, Abdul Basith, Akshay Manohar, Dheeraj Prem, Alfrin Francis, Pathirikattu Midhun, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Aswanth S Sankar.

Tigers: Varun Nayanar (WK), Sachin Baby, Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Muhammed Kaif (WK), Akash C Pillai, M Ajinas (C), Sachin MS, Akhil Scaria, Amal Ramesh, Abhijith K, Bharath Soorya M, Athul Raveendran, Akhil Anil, Gowtham Mohan, Niranjan V Dev, Vinil TS and Ajith KA.

Abhishek Mohan

Akhil Scaria

Vishnu Mohan

Abdul Bazith

As per our LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction, LIO will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LIO vs TIG match prediction and LIO vs TIG playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIO vs TIG Dream11 team and LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

