LIO Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; KCA President's Cup T20 2021

The KCA Tigers will go up against the KCA Lions in the inaugural match of the Kerala Cricket Association President’s Cup 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on March 6, 2021. Here is our LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction, LIO vs TIG Dream11 team and LIO vs TIG Dream11 top picks.

LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction: match preview

After almost a year-long break, the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) will kick off their first domestic tournament of the season — the KCA President's Cup 2021 — on March 6, 2021. The tournament will see six teams — the KCA Panthers, KCA Eagles, KCA Lions, KCA Tigers, KCA Royals and the KCA Tuskers — take each other on for a chance to win the inaugural edition of the tournament. According to reports, the tournament is expected to be an annual feature in the KCA's calendar hereon.

The tournament will follow a round-robin format that will see each of the six teams go up against each other two times in the league stages. The top four teams will make it to the semifinals which will be followed by a final match on March 23. KCA players who are playing for the Vijay Hazare Trophy are expected to join in after the tournament. In keeping with the COVID-19 protocols, each of the 14 players, 2 coaches and other tournament officials will play in a biosecure bubble.

LIO vs TIG playing 11 prediction

KCA Lions - Vishnu Mohan (wk), Salman Nizar, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Bazith, Abhiram CH, Vinod Kumar, Vinukumar Gopalakrishnan, Alfi Francis John, Ponnam Rahul (c), Midhun PK, Abhishek Mohan

KCA Tigers - Varun Nayanar (wk), Muhammed Kaif, Akash C Pillai, Ajith KA, Sachin Baby (c), Akhil Scaria, Sreesanth, Bharath Surya, Aquib Fazal, Aditya Mohan, Fazil Fanoos

LIO vs TIG Key Players

KCA Lions - Vishnu Mohan, Salman Nizar, Akshay Manohar, Ponnam Rahul

KCA Tigers - Varun Nayanar, Muhammed Kaif, Sachin Baby, Fazil Fanoos

LIO vs TIG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Vishnu Mohan

Batsmen: Ponnam Rahul, Salman Nizar, Sachin Baby, Varun Nayanar, Muhammed Kaif

Allrounders: Akshay Manohar

Bowlers: Sreesanth, Fazil Fanoos, Abhishek Mohan, Vinod Kumar

LIO vs TIG match prediction

According to our LIO vs TIG match prediction, the KCA Lions will win this match.

Note: The LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction and LIO vs TIG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIO vs TIG Dream11 team and LIO vs TIG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Kerala Cricket Association Twitter

