LIO Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

Lions XI to battle it out against Tigers XI in the upcoming league match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our LIO vs TIG match prediction and LIO vs TIG Dream11 team. The LIO vs TIG live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

LIO vs TIG live match preview

Tigers, who have been in fabulous form this season, will be keen to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the contest. They sit right at the top of the table and are also unbeaten in the competition so far. They are coming into the encounter after a clinical 8-wicket win over the Tuskers XI and will be high on confidence. With their consistent performances, they have successfully established themselves as one of the favourites to clinch the championship this year.

Lions, on the other hand, have not had a promising start to their Siechem Pondicherry T20 stint. They have featured in four matches in the competition so far, and they are yet to register a single victory. With an impressive line-up, Lions will look to put up a strong show against the table-toppers. Currently placed at the bottom of the table, Lions need a win here to stay relevant in the tournament.

LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction: Squads for the LIO vs TIG Dream11 team

LIO squad for LIO vs TIG Dream11 team

R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar (c), Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan and N Radjrathename.

TIG squad for LIO vs TIG Dream11 team

Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh

LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction: Top picks for LIO vs TIG playing 11

R Ragupathy

I Naha

S Karthik-II

K Vignesh

LIO vs TIG match prediction: LIO vs TIG Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Y Jadhav, S Karthik-II (vc)

Batsmen: R Ragupathy (c), S Ashwath-II, A Subikshan

All-rounders: I Naha, P Thamaraikannan, S Jangir B

Bowlers: K Vignesh, K Nair, S Venkadesan

LIO vs TIG live: LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction

As per our LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction, TIG will be the favorites to win the match.

Note: The LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction, top picks, and LIO vs TIG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The LIO vs TIG match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

