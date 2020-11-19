LIO Vs TIG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Siechem Pondicherry T20 Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Lions XI to battle it out against Tigers XI in the upcoming league match of the Siechem Pondicherry T20 tournament on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Cricket Association Pondicherry's Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our LIO vs TIG match prediction and LIO vs TIG Dream11 team. The LIO vs TIG live action in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Tigers, who have been in fabulous form this season, will be keen to capitalize on the momentum they are carrying into the contest. They sit right at the top of the table and are also unbeaten in the competition so far. They are coming into the encounter after a clinical 8-wicket win over the Tuskers XI and will be high on confidence. With their consistent performances, they have successfully established themselves as one of the favourites to clinch the championship this year.
Lions, on the other hand, have not had a promising start to their Siechem Pondicherry T20 stint. They have featured in four matches in the competition so far, and they are yet to register a single victory. With an impressive line-up, Lions will look to put up a strong show against the table-toppers. Currently placed at the bottom of the table, Lions need a win here to stay relevant in the tournament.
R Ayyanar, S Karthik-II, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Syed Aziz A, Akash Anand Kargave, B Surendar (c), Anton Andrew Subikshan, G Thamizhmani, M Malairaja, N Thennavan, Akash V Tomar, Satyanarayana Raju, R Vivekanandan, P Thamaraikannan, T Nataraj, C Sivaraj, R Palani, K Vignesh, S Venkadesan, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan and N Radjrathename.
Ankur Kunder D, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Ajay Dhansing Badode, Paras Dogra, Anand Subramanian, R Ragupathy, R Sabari, S Ashwath-II, R Premraj, A Kamaleeshwaran, A M Narayanan, Iqlas Naha, J Manikandan, Satish Jangir B, Sarath Satheesh C, Karthik B Nair, Prashanth K Varma, S Santhamoorthy, Karthik Selvam, Nitesh Thakur N, S Magesh
Wicketkeepers: Y Jadhav, S Karthik-II (vc)
Batsmen: R Ragupathy (c), S Ashwath-II, A Subikshan
All-rounders: I Naha, P Thamaraikannan, S Jangir B
Bowlers: K Vignesh, K Nair, S Venkadesan
As per our LIO vs TIG Dream11 prediction, TIG will be the favorites to win the match.
