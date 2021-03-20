LIO Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Live Stream

KCA Lions (LIO) and KCA Tuskers (TUS) are slated to meet in the 28th match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20 on Saturday, March 20. The LIO vs TUS live match will begin at 2:00 PM (IST). The match will be played at the S D College Cricket ground. Here's a look at our LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction, top picks for LIO vs TUS playing 11 and LIO vs TUS Dream11 team. The LIO vs TUS live streaming will be on FanCode.

LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Preview ahead of LIO vs TUS live match

The KCA Lions and KCA Tuskers have had a contrasting campaign so far in the Kodak President's Cup. The Lions have emerged as the team to beat in the tournament, and they currently occupy the enviable top spot on the points table. After having played nine matches in the T20 league, the Lions have faced only three losses, whereas they have registered six wins.

The Tuskers, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the table. The wooden spooners have scored only three wins so far from eight matches, and they are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround. They faced an agonizing 4-run loss against KCA Panthers in their previous encounter. A victory against an in-form Lions team could do wonders for their confidence.

LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Squads to choose LIO vs TUS Dream11 team

LIO: Salman Nizar, Abhishek Mohan, Sudhesan Midhun, Vishnu Mohan, Dheeraj Prem, Akshay Manohar, Abdul Bazith P A, Abhiram C H, Ashil Prakash, Riya Basheer, Vinod Kumar C V, Vinukumar C G, Riyaz P A, Alfi Francis John, Aswanth S Sankar, Vishweshwar A Suresh, Sudhi Anil, Midhun P K.

TUS: Vishnu Vinod, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Nikhil T, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Arjun Aji, Anand Krishnan, Neeraj Kumar-I, Anuj Jotin, Joffin Jose, Vaisakh Chandran, Sreenath K, Vishnu P kumar, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab, Vignesh Puthur, Muhammed Afriedh.

LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction: Top picks for LIO vs TUS playing 11

A Mohan

A Bazith-P-A

V Sharma

A Farzeen

LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction: LIO vs TUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: V Mohan

Batsmen: A Bazith-P-A, A Manohar, V Sharma (VC), M Sreeroop

All-Rounders: A Mohan (C), J Jose, C Vinukumar

Bowlers: P Midhun, A Farzeen, K Monish

LIO vs TUS live: LIO vs TUS match prediction

According to our prediction, KCA Lions will be favourites to clinch the contest against KCA Tuskers.

Note: The LIO vs TUS match prediction and LIO vs TUS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIO vs TUS Dream11 team and LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

