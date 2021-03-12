LIO Vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, KCA President's Cup T20 2021 Match Preview

CA Lions will face CA Tuskers in the league match of the ongoing Kodak President's Cup T20. The LIO vs TUS match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST at S D College Cricket ground on Saturday, March 13, 2021. Here is our LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction, LIO vs TUS Dream11 team and LIO vs TUS playing 11.

LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction: LIO vs TUS match preview

After a much-deserved rest, Lions will be back on the field with full confidence following their win in the previous match. They played their previous match versus KCA Eagles which they won by 34 runs. Batting first Lions posted a challenging total of 162/8 thanks to a fine knock from Vishnu Mohan (56 runs) at the top and Abdul Basith who scored 54 runs. For Eagles Sharafudheen and Rabin Krishnan picked dup 2 wickets apiece. Chasing 163 runs to win, Eagles never got going and could only manage 128/6 in 20 overs with skipper Ashwin Anand top-scoring for the side with 62 runs.

Meanwhile, Tuskers will also be coming into the match after a hard-fought win over the Tigers in the previous match. Tuskers beat the Tigers by 8 runs despite posting 112 on board. Joffin Jose top-scored for the side with 38 runs, while in the bowling department Vishnu P Kumar picked up 4 wickets to bowl out Tigers for 104. This should be a great contest to watch.

LIO vs TUS live prediction: Squad details for LIO vs TUS Dream11 team

LIO: Vinu Kumar, Dheeraj Prem, Vishnu Mohan, Abhishek Mohan, Pathirikattu Midhun, Riya Basheer, Riyas PA, Sudhesan Midhun, Sudhi Anil, Vinod Kumar, Vishweshwar Suresh, Alfrin Francis, Ashil Prakash, Salman Nizar, Abdul Basith, Abhiram CH, Akshay Manohar, Aswanth S Sankar.

TUS: Vishnu Vinod, Karaparambil Monish, MD Nidheesh, Nikhil T, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Mannembeth Sreeroop, Arjun Aji, Anand Krishnan, Neeraj Kumar-I, Anuj Jotin, Joffin Jose, Vaisakh Chandran, Sreenath K, Vishnu P Kumar, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab, Vignesh Puthur, Muhammed Afriedh.

LIO vs TUS match prediction: Top picks for LIO vs TUS playing 11

Abdul Basith

Abhishek Mohan

Sreenath K

Afrad Reshab

LIO vs TUS Dream11 live: LIO vs TUS Dream11 team

LIO vs TUS live: LIO vs TUS match prediction

As per our LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction, TUS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The LIO vs TUS match prediction and LIO vs TUS playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LIO vs TUS Dream11 team and LIO vs TUS Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.