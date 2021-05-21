'Lit Innings': CSK Pays Tribute To Pakistan Legend Saeed Anwar's Famous 194 Against India

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday took to its official social media handle to pay tribute to Saeed Anwar, one of Pakistan's most prolific batsmen ever. CSK's tribute comes on the anniversary of Anwar's historic 194 against India, which he smashed on this day in 1997. Anwar's 194 was the highest individual ODI score of that era and is still the 10th highest individual score of all time in ODI cricket. "Anbuden Mass moments Apave apdi #OnThisDay a so-lit innings (194) from Saeed Anwar!" CSK captioned the post.

Anwar scored 194 runs against India in Chennai while playing in the 6th match of the Pepsi Independence Cup. Anwar hit 194 off just 146 balls with a strike rate of 132.87. Anwar's knock consisted of a whopping 22 boundaries and 5 maximums. The former Pakistan captain was eventually dismissed by the then Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar. However, the dismissal came after Anwar had managed to uproot a 13-year-old record set by West Indies legend Viv Richards, who had scored the highest individual ODI score in 1984 when he hit the famous 189 against England.

Anwar's record remained intact until 2010 when legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar hit the first double-hundred in ODI cricket. Since then several cricketers have touched the 200-run mark in ODI cricket, including India's Rohit Sharma, who has surpassed the big number on three occasions.

Anwar's international career

Anwar, who made his international debut against West Indies in 1989, has played 55 Tests and 247 ODIs for Pakistan before taking retirement in 2003. Anwar has 4.052 runs in Test cricket and 8,824 runs in ODIs, which he scored at an average of 45.52 and 39.21 respectively. Anwar scored a whopping 20 centuries in ODI cricket, including 43 half-centuries. meanwhile, in Tests, Anwar has 11 tons and 25 fifties. Anwar's last Test match came against Bangladesh, where he famously scored a century. His daughter had died on the same day.

(Image Credit: CSK/Insta)

