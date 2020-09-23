Malaysian T20 League CS Vs SH Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Central Smashers square off against Southern Hitters in the fourth match of the Malaysian T20 League. The match will be played on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. The CS vs SH live streaming will commence from 9 AM IST. Check out the WW vs NS live streaming details, schedule, preview, WW vs NS live scores update, and other details of the match.

Malaysian T20 League live in India: CS vs SH preview

The Smashers are reeling at the bottom of the table after losing their opening encounter in the Malaysian T20 League. Hitters, on the other hand, have had a flying start to the tournament after an emphatic win over Western Warriors. The Warriors will look to score their first points in the competition to rise up the ranks. With momentum by their side, Smashers will look to continue their winning ways.

ALSO READ | DHA Vs BOK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Jharkhand Premier League T20 Live Info

Malaysian T20 League live in India & CS vs SH live streaming details

CS vs SH live streaming in India is not made available for the TV viewers along with all the matches of Malaysian T20 League live. Malaysian T20 league can be streamed live on the FanCode app. CS vs SH live streaming will commence from 1:30 pm IST on Thursday. FOr CS vs SH live scores, fans can visit the social media pages of the Malaysian T20 League.

ALSO READ | ALV Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Teams, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

CS vs SH live streaming: Pitch and weather report for CS vs SH

As per AccuWeather, there will be significant cloud cover during the match time. There is also a probability of light showers interrupting the match. The track at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, has provided equal assistance for batsmen and bowlers. The ball comes on nicely on to the bat off the surface, whereas it also assists the faster bowlers early in the innings.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 5 Kolkata Vs Mumbai Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

CS vs SH live streaming: Squad list

CS vs SH live streaming: CS squad

Muhammad Amirul Syahmi Rahmat Shah, Wan Julia, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Janidu Himsara, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Rohit Vyas, Unni Pravan Namit, Yash Jignesh Jhaveri, Muhammad Hasif Norhaizan Ajeb Khan, Alam Muhammad Saif, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Wafiq, Anwar Arudin, Ainna Hashim Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman, Muhammad Shahid Adzli

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Has THIS Damning Verdict For MS Dhoni's Captaincy After Rajasthan Loss

CS vs SH live streaming: SH squad

Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din, Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir Aaryan Amin Premj,

ALSO READ | ECS T10 Cartaxo ALV Vs RCCL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Image Courtesy: Malaysia Cricket Twitter