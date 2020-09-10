ECS T10 Bulgaria IBCC Vs TUS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Indo-Bulgarian CC (IBC) will take on Indian Tuskers (TUS) in a league match of the ongoing ECS T10 Bulgaria 2020 tournament. The match will be played at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski, Sofia in Bulgaria. IBCC vs TUS is scheduled to commence at 3:30 pm IST on Thursday, September 10. Here is a look at where to watch IBCC vs TUS live in India, where to catch IBCC vs TUS live scores, along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

IBCC vs TUS live streaming: ECS T10 Bulgaria preview

Indo-Bulgaria CC have set the tournament on fire with 6 wins in 6 matches. Sitting comfortably at the top of the points table, the team will look to solidify their position as the table-toppers to ensure a berth in the knockouts with another win. Indian Tuskers, meanwhile, are struggling to get going in the tournament with only a single win from 5 matches. Emerging victorious in their matches today will give them a much-needed jolt. With the business end of the league just around the corner, the unit will look to score some wins to salvage their pride. This is the second time that the sides are facing off in the league. A one-sided encounter was witnessed the first time around with Indo-Bulgarian CC emerging victorious by a mammoth 119 runs.

IBCC vs TUS live in India and IBCC vs TUS live streaming details

The telecast of IBCC vs TUS live in India will not be made available for viewers in India. However, fans can still enjoy IBCC vs TUS live streaming by logging onto FanCode by Dream Sports. Additionally, IBCC vs TUS live streaming, as well ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming for the entirety of the tournament will be available on the YouTube channel of European Cricket Network. For IBCC vs TUS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

IBCC vs TUS live streaming: Weather report

As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected throughout with no chances of rain. Fans are likely to witness an uninterrupted contest between bat and ball.

IBCC vs TUS live streaming: Pitch report

With the astroturf coming into the picture, the wicket helps the ball to come onto the bat nicely for the batsman. The extra bounce that the turf generates will prove beneficial for the faster bowlers as well.

ECS T10 Bulgaria live streaming: IBCC vs TUS live streaming squad updates

IBCC vs TUS live streaming: IBCC squad

Gagandeep Singh, Prakash Mishra, Sid Kulkarni, Riyad Mia, Satish Ramachandran, Lavesh Sharma, Swaroop Nagraj, Hristo Lakov, Agagyul Ahmadhel, Bhushan Trivedi, Shafquat Khan, Hamid Raza, Steve Jordan, Rohit Singh, Bakhtiar Tahiri

IBCC vs TUS live streaming: TUS squad

Nezer Varghese, Romald Lazarus, Clix John, Jake Mathew, Akshay Harikumar, Arun Saj, Benhur Benjamin, Nithin Sunil, Ken Shaji, Bradley Constantine, Ashad Arifeen, Kevin Shaji and Mandeep Singh.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter