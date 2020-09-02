Vitality T20 Blast LAN Vs NOT Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

The upcoming North Group match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 tournament will be played between Lancashire (LAN) and Nottinghamshire (NOT). The LAN vs NOT match will be played at Aigburth, Liverpool. Their 20-over fixture is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2 and will start at 7:00 PM IST. Here's a look at how to watch the English T20 Blast live in India and Vitality T20 Blast live streaming details.

Vitaly T20 Blast preview

Both Lancashire and Nottinghamshire have started the tournament with strong performances. The two North group teams are positioned at the top two spots in their group. Having played three matches each, neither of the sides has tasted defeat so far in the tournament.

English T20 Blast live in India: Vitality T20 Blast recap

Nottinghamshire are the table toppers of North Group with two wins while one match was abandoned due to rain. Lancashire are tied with them at 5 points with two wins and a washed-out contest. However, they are lagging behind in their net run-rate.

LAN vs NOT live scores: Pitch and weather report

With several games in the Vitality T20 Blast, 2020 called off due to rain, there is a probability of rain interrupting this match as well. According to Accuweather, rain could play spoilsport during this encounter. The wicket ideally is suitable for batting, however, the cloud cover will assist the seamers, especially while bowling with the new ball.

LAN vs NOT live streaming: How to watch English T20 Blast live in India?

Fans can watch the English T20 Blast live by following the match centre on ECB's website. Vitality T20 Blast live streaming will be available on the websites of the respective county cricket teams. For LAN vs NOT live scores, fans can keep tabs on the social media accounts of Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, Vitality T20 Blast and the ECB website. The ECB website also will stream the match once the user has signed in, providing in-match highlights and ball-by-ball updates. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM local time (7.30 PM IST).

𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗦𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗦 | Watch all the #Blast20 action through our Match Centre Hub



🎥 >>> https://t.co/cZDd1N9W9W pic.twitter.com/V5DJHiKFbF — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) September 1, 2020

LAN vs NOT live streaming: Probable playing XIs

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Liam Livingstone, Dane Vilas, Steven Croft, Liam Hurt, Matt Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, James Anderson, Richard Gleeson, Luke Wood, George Balderson

Nottinghamshire: Matthew Cash, Brice Samba, Ben Watson, Samba Sow, Tiago Silva, Ryan Yates, Alex Mighten, Nuno da Costa, Sammy Ameobi, Joe Lolley, Michael Dawson

Image credits: Lancashire Cricket