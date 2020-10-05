Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs CEP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Balochistan lock horns with Central Punjab (Pakistan) in a league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup which will be played on Monday, October 5. The National T20 Cup live match between Balochistan and Central Punjab (Pakistan) will be played in Multan Cricket Stadium at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the BAL vs CEP live streaming details, how to watch BAL vs CEP live in India and where to catch BAL vs CEP live scores.

Your favourite cricket stars!



33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September - 18 October 2020!



Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020

Pakistan National T20 Cup: BAL vs CEP live streaming and preview

The Balochistan side sits comfortably in second position on the points table of the Pakistan National T20 Cup after losing only a single contest out of the three matches. Central Punjab have not fared as well as their counterparts on the Pakistan National T20 Cup points table, with only a single victory in their three matches and are placed fifth as a result. A victory here is precious for both the sides as the Balochistan will look to retain their position at the top half, whereas the Central Punjab side will look to rise up the ranks to stay relevant in the Pakistan National T20 Cup.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Became 1st Indian Batsman To Score 50,000 Runs In Cricket OTD In 2013

BAL vs CEP live streaming: How to watch BAL vs CEP live in India?

The National T20 Cup live telecast will not be available in India. All matches of the Pakistan National T20 Cup will be telecast on Pakistan's PTV Network and fans from other countries can catch National T20 Cup live on the Network's app. For BAL vs CEP live streaming updates and news, one can visit the Pakistan Cricket Board's website. For BAL vs CEP live scores, fans can follow the social media pages of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'De Kock Never Stopped Believing In His Ability,' Says Fielding Coach Pamment

BAL vs CEP live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The strip at Multan is known to be favourable for the batsmen and is considered to be an ideal wicket for a T20 contest. The nature of the pitch has remained constant throughout the Pakistan National T20 Cup as several high-scoring encounters have taken place at this venue. As per AccuWeather, there will be clear skies during match time. The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first to make the most of the dew in the second innings.

ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir Helps Build Sports Complex Of International Standards In East Delhi

BAL vs CEP live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

BAL vs CEP live streaming: Balochistan squad

Imam-ul-Haq, Awais Zia, Bismillah Khan, Imran Farhat, Haris Sohail (c), Amad Butt, Yasir Shah, Akif Javed, Usama Mir, Imran Butt, Umaid Asif, Akbar-ur-Rehman, Khurram Shahzad, Taimur Khan, Kashif Bhatt, Umar Gul

BAL vs CEP live streaming: Central Punjab squad

Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal, Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir and Zafar Gohar.

ALSO READ | BCCI Invested More Than ₹1 Crore To Get Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti Back To Cricket?

Image source: Pakistan Cricket Board Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.