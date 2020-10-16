Pakistan National T20 Cup BAL Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Balochistan are set to meet Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in the final league match of the Pakistan National T20 Cup, which will be played on Friday, October 16. National T20 Cup live action between Balochistan and Southern Punjab (Pakistan) will take place at the Pindi Club Ground at 8:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the BAL vs SOP live streaming details, how to watch BAL vs SOP live in India and where to catch BAL vs SOP live scores.

National T20 Cup live: BAL vs SOP live streaming info and preview

The final league match of the competition has kept the fans on the edge of their seats. With the semi-finals scheduled for tomorrow, this match will be crucial in deciding which four teams make it to the final four. Southern Punjab, who are at the bottom of the table, are out of the running and will play to salvage their pride. Balochistan are in the contention to qualify for the semi-finals and this is a must-win contest for them. The last time these two teams clashed, Balochistan won the clash by 16 runs.

Southern Punjab were rescued by the pair of man-of-the-match @sohaibcricketer and Khushdil Shah, the two added 121 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership in only 65 balls.



BAL vs SOP live streaming: How to watch BAL vs SOP live in India?

The Pakistan National T20 Cup is not a televised event in India. Fans who wish to catch the BAL vs SOP live streaming can watch it on the YouTube page of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). National T20 Cup Live will also be available on the PTV Network App. BAL vs SOP live scores will be updated on the Pakistan Cricket Board's website and social media pages.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Pitch report

The nature of the wicket at Rawalpindi has remained constant throughout the final leg of Pakistan National T20 Cup. It has offered assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. While we witnessed 200-plus scores regularly during the Multan leg, it will not be that easy to pile up the big runs on this wicket. Faster bowlers will play a major part with the new ball.

Pakistan National T20 Cup live: Weather report

The weather conditions are ideal for a T20 fixture. As per AccuWeather, clear skies are expected during the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 23°C.

