Pakistan National T20 Cup CEP Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Two exciting teams are set to battle it out in the Pakistan National T20 Cup as Central Punjab (CEP) and Southern Punjab (SOP) take on each other on Tuesday, October 13. The CEP vs SOP match is scheduled for an 8:00 pm IST start. The 24th match of the league stage will be held at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Here are the CEP vs SOP live streaming details, info on how to watch CEP vs SOP live in India and the pitch and weather report.

Pakistan National T20 Cup: CEP vs SOP preview

Both teams have struggled in the Pakistan National T20 Cup to perform consistently. Southern Punjab are the least successful team in the league with only a single win to their name out of the eight matches that they have featured in. While Southern Punjab are reeling at the bottom of the points table in the National T20 Cup live, Central Punjab have performed marginally better and have three wins out of eight matches to their credit. When the two teams clashed during the Multan leg of the Pakistan National T20 Cup live, Central Punjab won the contest by 3 wickets.

Your favourite cricket stars!



33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September - 18 October 2020!



Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020

ALSO READ | Jos Buttler Recalls David Warner's Savage 2015 Ashes Sledge That Got To Him; Watch Video

Pakistan National T20 Cup: CEP vs SOP live streaming details

TV audiences will not be able to catch the Pakistan National T20 Cup in India as it is not a televised event. Fans can catch CEP vs SOP live streaming on the PTV Network App. CEP vs SOP live streaming will also be made available on the YouTube page of Pakistan Cricket Board. For National T20 Cup live updates, fans can visit the official website of PCB. For CEP vs SOP live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the cricket board.

ALSO READ | Kagiso Rabada Has Funny Reaction To AB De Villiers Smashing Sixes Out Of The Park

CEP vs SOP live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The wicket as Rawalpindi will act a little differently than the wicket at Multan. While during the Multan leg, several high scoring matches were observed, the Rawalpindi wicket will give bowlers a much-needed edge. An even battle between bat and ball is expected as the wicket will favour the bowlers early on, but once a batsman is set, he will be able to strike the ball well. As for the weather, clear skies are expected during match time, with the temperature hovering around 22°C.

ALSO READ | Rahul Tewatia Taught Assam's Traditional Bihu Dance By Riyan Parag; Watch Video

CEP vs SOP live streaming: Squads for National T20 Cup live

CEP vs SOP live streaming: Central Punjab

Babar Azam (c), Saad Nasim, Abdullah Shafiq, Abid Ali, Ahmed Bashir, Bilal Asif, Ehsan Adil, Faheem Ashraf, Irfan Khan Niazi, Kamran Akmal (wk), Naseem Shah, Qasim Akram, Rizwan Hussain, Sohaibullah, Usman Qadir, Zafar Gohar.

CEP vs SOP live streaming: Southern Punjab

Shan Masood (c), Hussain Talat, Aamer Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Badar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Siddiq, Umer Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Wished On 27th Birthday By Super Fan With Special Sketch; Watch Video

Image: Pakistan Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.