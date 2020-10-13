Pakistan National T20 Cup CEP Vs SOP Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Two exciting teams are set to battle it out in the Pakistan National T20 Cup as Central Punjab (CEP) and Southern Punjab (SOP) take on each other on Tuesday, October 13. The CEP vs SOP match is scheduled for an 8:00 pm IST start. The 24th match of the league stage will be held at the Pindi Club Ground, Rawalpindi. Here are the CEP vs SOP live streaming details, info on how to watch CEP vs SOP live in India and the pitch and weather report.
Both teams have struggled in the Pakistan National T20 Cup to perform consistently. Southern Punjab are the least successful team in the league with only a single win to their name out of the eight matches that they have featured in. While Southern Punjab are reeling at the bottom of the points table in the National T20 Cup live, Central Punjab have performed marginally better and have three wins out of eight matches to their credit. When the two teams clashed during the Multan leg of the Pakistan National T20 Cup live, Central Punjab won the contest by 3 wickets.
Your favourite cricket stars!— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 27, 2020
33 matches!#HarHaalMainCricket from 30 September - 18 October 2020!
Live on PTV Sports!#NationalT20Cup pic.twitter.com/p8feJqT4V7
ALSO READ | Jos Buttler Recalls David Warner's Savage 2015 Ashes Sledge That Got To Him; Watch Video
TV audiences will not be able to catch the Pakistan National T20 Cup in India as it is not a televised event. Fans can catch CEP vs SOP live streaming on the PTV Network App. CEP vs SOP live streaming will also be made available on the YouTube page of Pakistan Cricket Board. For National T20 Cup live updates, fans can visit the official website of PCB. For CEP vs SOP live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the cricket board.
ALSO READ | Kagiso Rabada Has Funny Reaction To AB De Villiers Smashing Sixes Out Of The Park
The wicket as Rawalpindi will act a little differently than the wicket at Multan. While during the Multan leg, several high scoring matches were observed, the Rawalpindi wicket will give bowlers a much-needed edge. An even battle between bat and ball is expected as the wicket will favour the bowlers early on, but once a batsman is set, he will be able to strike the ball well. As for the weather, clear skies are expected during match time, with the temperature hovering around 22°C.
ALSO READ | Rahul Tewatia Taught Assam's Traditional Bihu Dance By Riyan Parag; Watch Video
ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Wished On 27th Birthday By Super Fan With Special Sketch; Watch Video
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020: Ajit Agarkar picks Mumbai & Delhi as the two best teams of the tournament
2 mins ago
BCB postpones Bangladesh Premier League due to COVID-19
7 mins ago
Sourav Ganguly eligible to become next ICC chairman as per governing body's constitution
4 hours ago
Fans excited for Virat Kohli's talk with other eminent names in the world of sports
17 mins ago
Kagiso Rabada has funny reaction to AB de Villiers smashing sixes out of the park
37 mins ago
ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs CTL live stream in India, preview, pitch and weather report
50 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points