JPL T20 DHA Vs SIN Live Streaming; Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Dhanbad Dynamos are up against Singhbhum Strikers in the 21st league match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Friday, September 25. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, and will commence at 9:30 am (IST). Here is a look at the DHA vs SIN live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India, and our match preview.

Jharkhand Premier League live in India: Match preview

Dynamos have played impressive cricket in the competition as they comfortably sit right at the top of the points table. With four victories in six matches, the team from Dhanbad are among the front-runners to qualify for the lockout stage in JPL T20. Strikers are also stationed in the top half of the group and will look to go beyond their third-place ranking by going over Dynamos. The teams were involved in a low-scoring contest earlier in the tournament where Strikers chased down a target of 117 with two wickets to spare.

JPL T20 live in India and DHA vs SIN live streaming details

There is no telecast scheduled for the Jharkhand Premier League live in India for the TV audience. However, FanCode by Dream Sports have taken the official streaming rights for JPL T20 live streaming in the country and fans can catch DHA vs SIN live streaming on the platform from 9:30 am on Friday. For DHA vs SIN live score, one can visit the respective social media handles of the association.

DHA vs SIN live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The strip at Ranchi is believed to be conducive for spin bowlers. While spinners have done most of the damage in JPL T20, the track has also reaped rewards for the faster bowlers early on in the innings under cloudy conditions. Teams have struggled to pile on big scores as no teams have crossed the 150-mark while batting first in the Jharkhand Premier league. As per AccuWeather, there will be significant cloud cover during the contest. There are no chances of ran interrupting the match.

JPL T20 live in India: DHA vs SIN live streaming - Squad updates

DHA vs SIN live streaming: DHA squad

Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu

DHA vs SIN live streaming: SIN squad

Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter