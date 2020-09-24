JPL T20 DHA Vs SIN Live Streaming; Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Dhanbad Dynamos are up against Singhbhum Strikers in the 21st league match of the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Friday, September 25. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, and will commence at 9:30 am (IST). Here is a look at the DHA vs SIN live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India, and our match preview.
Dynamos have played impressive cricket in the competition as they comfortably sit right at the top of the points table. With four victories in six matches, the team from Dhanbad are among the front-runners to qualify for the lockout stage in JPL T20. Strikers are also stationed in the top half of the group and will look to go beyond their third-place ranking by going over Dynamos. The teams were involved in a low-scoring contest earlier in the tournament where Strikers chased down a target of 117 with two wickets to spare.
There is no telecast scheduled for the Jharkhand Premier League live in India for the TV audience. However, FanCode by Dream Sports have taken the official streaming rights for JPL T20 live streaming in the country and fans can catch DHA vs SIN live streaming on the platform from 9:30 am on Friday. For DHA vs SIN live score, one can visit the respective social media handles of the association.
ALSO READ | ECS T10 Cartaxo MCCV Vs ACCA Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report
The strip at Ranchi is believed to be conducive for spin bowlers. While spinners have done most of the damage in JPL T20, the track has also reaped rewards for the faster bowlers early on in the innings under cloudy conditions. Teams have struggled to pile on big scores as no teams have crossed the 150-mark while batting first in the Jharkhand Premier league. As per AccuWeather, there will be significant cloud cover during the contest. There are no chances of ran interrupting the match.
ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Features In His First-ever Inspiring Paytm Commercial; Watch Video
Shubham Kumar Singh, Vijay Jena, Vikash Kumar, Vishal Singh, Chandan Mukhi, Jai Prakash Yadav, Kaushal Singh, Abhishek Kr Choudhary, Abhishek Yadav, Aman Kumar, Kumar Aniket, Md Nazim Siddique, Sahib Rizvi, Sahil Raj, Satya Setu
ALSO READ | Suresh Raina's Son Turns 6 Months Old, Wife Priyanka Posts Adorable Picture
Sumit Kumar, Arvind Kumar, Krishna, Pratik Bhakat, Ajay Yadav Ankit Kumar, Vinayak Vikram, Kumar Suraj, Amardeep Singh, Roushan Nirala, Anshu Singh, Bal, Shiva Singh, Aryamaan Lala, Kumar Karan, Wilfred Beng, Sharandeep Singh
ALSO READ | MCCV Vs ACCA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Shami, Cottrell strike; Bangalore lose skipper Kohli early in chase
3 hours ago
Punjab vs Bangalore: KL Rahul breaks Tendulkar's record, fastest Indian to 2000 IPL runs
20 mins ago
Chennai coach Fleming defends MS Dhoni, says 'Mahi's time will come'
3 hours ago
Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik backs Pat Cummins after mediocre outing in opening clash
3 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Aaron Finch expects Josh Philippe to be a 'finisher' for Bangalore
3 hours ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Kevin Pietersen disagrees with Dhoni's justification on batting at No 7
3 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points