JPL T20 JAM Vs BOK Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Jamshedpur Jugglers meet Bokaro Blasters in the Jharkhand Premier League (JPLT 20) on Friday, September 18. The encounter will mark the 7th match of Jharkhand Premier League live in India. The JPL T20 match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi, and will commence at 9:30 AM (IST). Here is a look at the JAM vs BOK live streaming details, how to watch the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India and our match preview.

Jharkhand Premier League live in India T20: Preview ahead of JAM vs BOK live scores

Teams from Jamshedpur and Bokaro will square off in the upcoming match of JPL T20 in India. Jamshedpur Jugglers have not had an ideal start to the tournament as they are still searching for their first win after their two matches. Bokaro Blasters on the other hand held their nerves in a last-over thriller against Dhanbad Dynamos as they won the contest by two wickets. While Jugglers suffered an anguishing 1-run loss from the hands of Dumka Daredevils, they also lost to Ranchi Raiders by 10-runs in their following contest. Blasters will have an advantage going into the game, whereas Jugglers will look to score their first win to get going on the points table.

JPL T20 live in India and JAM vs BOK live streaming details

Fans will be able to catch the Jharkhand Premier League live in India on Dream Sports owned sports content-aggregator app FanCode. JPL T20 live streaming in India is not available for the TV viewers in the country. JPL T20 fans can watch the JAM vs BOK live streaming from 9:30 AM (IST) on Friday. For JAM vs BOK live scores and JAM vs BOK live streaming updates, one can visit Jharkhand State Cricket Association's Twitter handle.

ALSO READ | Dream11 Gives THIS Comical Advice To Hardik Pandya In Latest Promo; Watch Video

JPL T20 live in India: Weather report

All the matches of JPL T20 are played under significant cloud cover and similarly the weather continues to remain constant for Friday as well. As per AccuWeather, conditions during the match time will be clouded. However, fans following JAM vs BOK live streaming do not need to worry, as there are no chances of rain and one will be able to enjoy an uninterrupted JPL T20 live streaming.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer Trolls Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting For Giving Him Unique Batting Tips

JAM vs BOK live streaming: Pitch report

No team has crossed the 150-run mark in JPL T20 so far, which says a lot about the conditions. The wicket assists spinners the most, and it has not been easy for batsmen to hit against the turn on this track. The captain winning the toss will look to win the toss, and bowl first.

JPL T20 live in India: JAM vs BOK live streaming - Squad updates

JAM vs BOK live streaming: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shane Watson Speechless After Receiving 'beautiful Gift' From CSK; See Picture

JAM vs BOK live streaming: BOK squad

Vikash Vishal, Yuvraj Kumar, Pankaj Yadav, Pratik Kumar, Aayush Bharadwaj, Ajit Kumar Singh, Ankit Raj Singh, Ashish Kumar Jr, Kumar Deobrat, Kumar Kushagra, Md Asif Mansoori, Nityanand Kashyap, Rajandeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Vikash Pratik Ranjan, Prem Kumar Chourasiya

ALSO READ | ECS T10 Capelle EXC Vs KAM Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter