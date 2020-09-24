JPL T20 JAM Vs DUM Live Streaming; Where To Watch In India, Pitch And Weather Report

Jamshedpur Jugglers square off against Dumka Daredevils in the 20th league match of the Jharkhand Premier League on Thursday, September 24. The match will be played at the JSCA Stadium, Ranchi and will commence at 1:30 pm (IST). Here is a look at the JAM vs DUM live streaming details and the schedule of the Jharkhand Premier League T20 live in India along with the pitch and weather report for the match.

Jharkhand Premier League live in India: Match preview

The Jugglers have struggled to get going in JPL T20 as they are reeling at the bottom of the points table. With only a couple of wins in seven matches, things do not seem to be going according to plan for the Jamshedpur-based team with the tournament approaching its business end. The Daredevils have comparatively fared better with three victories in five matches. The team from Dumka will look to seal its spot in the knockout stages of JPL T20, while the Jugglers will look to garner a win to salvage their pride. Both teams were involved in a thrilling contest when they met earlier in the competition with Daredevils eking out a 1-run victory.

JPL T20 live in India and JAM vs DUM live streaming details

The telecast of the Jharkhand Premier League live in India is not made available for TV viewers. JPL T20 live streaming will, however, be available on FanCode. For JAM vs DUM live scores, one can visit the social media pages of the JSCA. JAM vs DUM live streaming on FanCode is set to commence from 1:30 pm IST on Thursday.

JAM vs DUM live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The track at Ranchi for JPL T20 has turned out to be more favourable for the bowlers. No teams in the tournament so far have crossed the 150-run mark while batting first on the wicket. As per AccuWeather, conditions will be cloudy during match-time, however, there are no chances of rain. An uninterrupted contest between bat and ball is expected.

JPL T20 live in India: JAM vs DUM live streaming - Squad updates

JAM vs DUM live streaming: JAM squad

Robin Mandal, Sankat Mochan Tripathi, Aryan Hooda, Himanshu Diwedi, Jaskaran, Md Nasim, Mithun Kumar, Rahil Reyaz Khan, Rahul Prasad, Rishu Singh Chauhan, Shresth Sagar, Sushant Verma, Vivek Kumar, Ashish Kumar (Sr), Atul Surwar, Gaurav Mishra.

JAM vs DUM live streaming: DUM squad

Nishikant Kumar, Ronit Singh, Saurabh Shekhar, Alok Sharma, Harshdev Gautam, Istekhar Ahmad Khan, Junaid Ashraf, Kumar Suvarn, Mohit Kumar, Sonu Kumar Singh, Supriyo Chakraborty, Amit Kumar, Arnav Sinha, Ayush Kumar, Bhanu Anand.

Image Source: Jharkhand State Cricket Association Twitter